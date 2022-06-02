The music realm has given many talents who have enthralled the audiences with their work. The potential they carry has earned them a place at the top, where they are being recognized as one of the best amongst the lot. One such artist has emerged from the lands of Florida, having taken over the music industry by storm. Hip-hop is the genre he specializes in, which has caught his fans in frenzy. We are talking about Jeff Moss, known popularly as Jflexxx. This 24-year-old artist has done wonders within a short time of him entering into the sphere, and his growing following is enough proof of it.

Jflexxx has managed to garner maximum attention owing to his music making skills. The artist stepped into the music space in December 2021, by dropping his first single titled "I Done Got Rich" which got more than 100,000 streams within a month, whereas his second single "Joe Biden" also managed to garner more than 100,000 streams in just 2 weeks. What's more, his latest song "Fate" has garnered more than 2.2M streams on SoundCloud and 70,000 monthly listeners, which confirms his position as a fine singer, being accepted by the audiences.

When asked about how it feels to achieve recognition in such a short period of time, Jflexxx says, "it's extremely overwhelming, as the audiences have responded unbelievably, and appreciated my work, which has boosted my confidence to give much better music in my next." He is presently working on his upcoming album "Prolific" which he is confident will again repeat history by winning over the audiences. We can say that he is one of the youngest talents who has potential to rule the music world in coming times. This talented singer-songwriter has what it takes to make it to the top. He will come up with some interesting music in coming months through his association with Prolific Records, which will leave the fans asking for more.

To learn more, follow him on Instagram @jflexx_x.