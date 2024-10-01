The news of Ranbir Kapoor headlining Dhoom 4 has evoked mixed reactions on social media. While after the super success of Animal, many feel that Ranbir is ready to lift such a big legacy on his shoulders; while many feel its only Hrithik Roshan or Abhishek Bachchan who can do justice to the action series.

Social media furious

Ranbir and Aditya Chopra were reportedly in talk for the series for a long time but it was only recently that the Kapoor scion officially came onboard. "Flop guaranteed," wrote a user. "Only Hrithik," another user commented. "Why no Abhishek Bachchan?" a social media user asked. "Abhishek Bachchan should never be replaced from Dhoom series," another social media user commented. "No one better than hrithik in Dhoom series," a comment read.

"No one is better than john or hrithik," read another comment. "Ranbir's Next level line-up he has Right now - Animal park, Ramayana, Dhoom 4, Love and war (bhansali )," one more of the comments read.

Aditya brings back Dhoom 4

While Dhoom had Abhishek Bachchan and Uday Chopra in the lead, Dhoom 2 went bigger by bringing Hrithik Roshan into the franchise. With Dhoom 3, Aditya Chopra chose Aamir Khan and now with Dhoom 4 we hear he has joined hands with Ranbir Kapoor. "Dhoom is a franchise dear to Aditya Chopra, and he has decided to reboot the franchise keeping in line with the current times," a source told Pinkvilla.

"The discussions with Ranbir have been going on for the longest time. He had always shown interest to be a part of Dhoom 4 on hearing the basic idea, and is now finally confirmed to lead the franchise. Adi Chopra feels that RK is the ideal choice to carry forward the Dhoom legacy," the report further added.