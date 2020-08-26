With several parts of Jammu Division reeling under heavy rainfall and flash flood wreaking havoc in the region, flood fears gripped the Kashmir Valley. Visuals of flood-like situation circulated on social media created panic amongst the people of Kashmir on Wednesday, August 26.

Amid all the panic, the J&K administration stepped forward informing the people that there is nothing to worry about as there are low chances of flood-like situation in the Valley and the administration is prepared for any kind of situation.

Rain will be beneficial for agriculture, increase water availability

On speaking about the rainfall status of Kashmir, Divisional Commissioner Paduranga Pole, IAS spoke to International Busines Times, India and said, "Around 30-40 % rainfall shortage in the current year (from April) is there in all Districts of Valley. Moisture content in soil is generally low at this stage. There are rain requirements. So the rain forecast of IMD, if turns, in reality, it will fulfil shortfall. Beneficial to agriculture, will increase water availability for drinking water and other usage.

Talking further about the flood situation, "So far as flood situation apprehension is there, it is less likely given the moisture deficit of soil, still, Administration is prepared for any eventuality."

'72-hour long wet spell across Jammu and Kashmir': MeT dept

Earlier, the Meteorological Department has predicted a 72-hour long wet spell across Jammu and Kashmir from tonite onwards while issuing an alert on "risk of flash floods and landslides" mainly in Jammu division. As per a weather advisory issued by MeT department, "widespread moderate rainfall" is likely across J&K for 72 hours beginning Tuesday night.

"Widespread light to moderate rainfall is expected in Kashmir division on August 26, 27," the advisory said. "Scattered light. The wet spell is likely to reduce the rainfall deficit witnessed in J&K and Ladakh this year."

The inclement weather "may lead to disruption of traffic on 270-kilometer Srinagar-Jammu National Highway, Srinagar-Leh National Highway, Mughal Road and Sadhna Pass,"

Irrigation & Flood Control Dept, Kashmir issued rainfall update:

(A) RIVER JHELUM

1) Sangam (18'/21')=3.76ft

2) Pampore (3.85/4.45)=(-)0.21m

3) MunshiBagh (16'/18')=5.53ft.

4) Asham (14'/14')=4.03ft.

(B) TRIBUTARIES

1) Vishow Nallah at Khudwani (7.0)=2.58m

2) Rambiyara Nallah at Wachi (5.7)=0.04m

3) Lidder Nallah at Batkoot (1.65)=0.91m

4) Doodhganga Nallah at Barzulla (3.8)=1.19m

5) Sindh Nallah at Doderhama (3.35)=0.96m

Overflowing rivers cause landslide in Rajouri, roads & bridges damaged

After a number of bridges and roads suffered partial to moderate damages on Wednesday morning after flash floods in Suktoh and Darhali rivers due to heavy rainfall in upper reaches of the district.

A fresh landslide has been triggered due to which a 35-year-old was killed as the landslide hit Kotli area of Manjakote, Rajouri.

The heavy rainfall triggered flash floods in most of the rivers and small water bodies of Rajouri, creating panic among the masses.