Flipkart's new zero commission move cuts seller costs by up to 30%

Under the new structure, all eligible sellers listing sub-Rs 1,000 products on Flipkart will pay zero commission, substantially reducing their cost of doing business. Combined with a reduction in return fees, the shift is expected to lower operational costs by up to 30%, benefitting MSMEs and emerging regional brands that dominate India's value-led e-commerce categories.

The announcement also brings a major boost to Shopsy, Flipkart's hypervalue platform, where the 0% commission model now applies to all products across all price points. This further strengthens Shopsy's positioning as a high-value, seller-friendly marketplace enabling wider assortment and affordability for customers across India.

Flipkart said the updated rate card is tightly integrated with its AI-driven logistics network, giving sellers unmatched predictability, reliability, and national reach. The company's technology stack—powered by machine learning for demand forecasting and advanced AI for automated operations—optimizes delivery routes, enhances sorting, improves address accuracy, and accelerates shipping timelines.

Together with secure payments and Flipkart's access to more than 500 million customers, the Zero Commission Model deepens Flipkart's commitment to enabling sustainable, long-term growth for India's seller ecosystem.

Sakait Chaudhary, Senior Vice President and Head of Marketplace at Flipkart, said the initiative reinforces Flipkart's role in shaping India's digital commerce landscape.

"The MSME sector contributes almost 30% to India's GDP. At Flipkart, we remain deeply committed to empowering India's entrepreneurs by simplifying online selling and removing barriers to participation," he said. "The Zero Commission Model for all products below ₹1,000 on Flipkart, and for all products on Shopsy, is a significant step toward enabling regional, niche, and emerging brands to join the digital economy with confidence. This will also translate into more affordable choices for millions of customers in essential and value-led categories."

Flipkart emphasised that the Zero Commission initiative is a long-term investment in India's MSME ecosystem. The rollout, paired with proactive seller support through webinars, dedicated communication channels, and Seller Dashboard guidance, ensures a smooth transition for sellers adopting the new structure.

