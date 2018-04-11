Samsung is one of the biggest names in the electronics and mobile phones market. The trusted consumer electronics brand brings Samsung Carnival to Flipkart, from April 10 to April 12, 2018. This electronics carnival offers instant discounts, exchange offers and no-cost EMI schemes on select Samsung products. Adding more excitement to this summer bonanza, ICICI Bank credit and debit card users get 10% instant discount during this sale.

Consumers who plan to buy Samsung galaxy On Nxt (64GB, 3GB RAM) get Rs. 6000 discount. Samsung Galaxy On Max (32GB, 4GB RAM) is available at just Rs. 12,900 with 4000 off. In addition to the heavy discounts on smartphones, there are exciting offers on Samsung Smart TVs, refrigerators, air conditioners, and other electronic gadgets. Here are the 10 best offers from the ongoing Samsung Carnival:

1. Samsung Galaxy On Nxt (Gold, 3GB RAM, 64GB)

5.5-inch Full HD Display | 13MP Rear Camera | 8MP Front Camera | 3300 mAh Li-Ion Battery | Android v6.0 Marshmallow OS | 1.6GHz Exynos octa core processor

Extra Rs. 6000 off

No Cost EMI from Rs. 1,984 per month

Other EMIs from Rs. 577 per month

Up to Rs. 11,000 off on exchange

17,900.00 | 11,900.00

2. Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge (Silver Titanium, 4GB RAM, 32GB)

5.5-inch Quad HD Display | 12MP Rear Camera | 5MP Front Camera | 3600mAH Lithium-Ion Battery | 2.3GHz + 1.6GHz Exynos 8890 octa core processor

Extra Rs. 7000 off

No Cost EMI from Rs. 2,909 per month

Other EMI from Rs. 1,193 per month

Up to Rs. 16,000 off on exchange

41,900.00 | 34,900.00

3. Samsung Galaxy S8 (Burgundy, 4GB RAM, 64GB)

5.8 inch Quad HD+ Display | 12MP Rear Camera | 8MP Front Camera | 3000 mAh Battery | 2.35GHz + 1.7GHz Exynos 8895 Octa-Core Processor | Android Nougat

No Cost EMI from Rs. 4,166 per month

Other EMI from Rs. 1,709 per month

Exchange offer up to Rs. 16,000

49,990.00

4. Samsung Galaxy Tab S2 (Gold, 3GB RAM, 32GB)

9.7-inch | 8 MP Primary Camera | Android 6.0 (Marshmallow) | 5870 mAh Battery | Wi-Fi+4G

No Cost EMIs from Rs. 1,662 per month

Other EMIs from Rs. 1,022 per month

Up to Rs. 16,000 off on exchange

Additional 5% off on Axis Bank Buzz Credit Card

42,000.00 | 29,900.00

5. Samsung Washing Machine (Silver, 6.5 kg)

Fully Automatic | Top Load | 700 rpm | Stainless Steel | Quick Drying | Durable

No Cost EMI from Rs. 1,334 per month

Other EMI from Rs. 776 per month

Exchange offer up to Rs. 2,500

10% Instant Discount on ICICI Bank Credit and Debit Cards

5% off on Axis Bank Buzz Credit Cards

19,000.00 | 15,999.00

6. Samsung 345L Double Door Refrigerator (Elegant Inox)

Frost Free | Digital Inverter Compressor | 3 Star | Easy Slide Shelf

No Cost EMI from Rs. 3,125 per month

Other EMI from Rs. 1,282 per month

Up to Rs. 3,300 off on exchange

10% Instant Discount on ICICI Bank Credit and Debit Cards

5% off on Axis Bank Buzz Credit Cards

44,000.00 | 37,490.00

7. Samsung Series 6 123 cm Full HD Smart TV

Curved LED TV | 1920 x 1080 Full HD | 20 W Speaker Output | 3 x HDMI | 2 x USB | Auto Depth Enhancer

No Cost EMI from Rs. 5,000 per month

Other EMI from Rs. 2,051per month

Exchange offer up to Rs. 15,000

Extra ₹25000 discount

10% Instant Discount on ICICI Bank Credit and Debit Cards

5% off on Axis Bank Buzz Credit Cards

91,850.00 | 59,999.00

8. Samsung 1 Ton Inverter AC (White)

3 Star | Alloy Condenser | Auto Restart | Corrosion Resistant | Inbuilt Stabiliser

No Cost EMI from Rs. 2,666 per month

Other EMI from Rs. 1,094 per month

Additional Rs. 1500 off

10% Instant Discount on ICICI Bank Credit and Debit Cards

40,300.00 | 31,990.00

9. Samsung Curved Gaming Monitor

24-inch | 24 inch Full HD Display | LED Backlit | 1920 x 1080 pixels | Response Time: 1 ms

EMI from Rs. 922 per month

15% Cashback on payments via PhonePe

Additional 5% off on Axis Bank Buzz Credit Cards

32,000.00 | 18,999.00

10. Samsung Portable Bluetooth Speaker (White)

Stereo Channel | Wireless Speaker | Power Output: 5W | Wireless music streaming via Bluetooth | Noise cancellation technology

15% Cashback on payments through PhonePe

Additional 5% off on Axis Bank Buzz Credit Cards

2,799.00 | 2,499.00

