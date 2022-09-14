Flipkart has finally confirmed the dates for its much-event annual sale, The Big Billion Days, which commences September 23. The 7-day sale will run through September 30, during which period there will be generous discounts and offers on a wide range of products.

The Big Billion Days has become an annual tradition, where both consumers and sellers stand to gain the maximum benefit. Sellers across the country get access to millions of customers, helping them grow exponentially. Similarly, consumers get to shop and even participate in various activities planned for the sale.

What's new for shoppers this TBBD?

Flipkart is offering a gamification experience through "Coupon Rain" which will allow customers to play with their family and friends, and get rewarded. Customers also get to pre-book their products this time around by paying just Re 1; access "TBBD Specials"; collectables; attractive bank offers; no-cost EMIs; Flipkart Pay Later credit line; and more.

Top deals you shouldn't miss

As online shoppers eagerly wait for the Flipkart Big Billion Days sale, here's a look at the top deals you shouldn't miss. Smartphones remain a popular category for attractive deals. From iPhones to Poco and more, you'll get an offer suited for your budget during the 7-day sale. Check out some discounted prices below:

iPhone 13: Rs 49,999 iPhone 11: Rs 29,990 iPhone 12 mini: Rs 39,990 Poco F4: Rs 21,999 Oppo Reno8: Rs 26,999 Motorola Edge 30: Rs 22,749

Besides smartphones, Flipkart is promising up to 80 percent discount on TVs and appliances, up to 80 percent on fashion, beauty and toys; and up to 85 percent on furniture and mattresses.