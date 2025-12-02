Flights of fancy: Vineyards worth every air mile this year

The World's Best Vineyards 2025 have been revealed against the picturesque backdrop of the internationally acclaimed Margaret River, which is as famous for its soil as it is for its surf breaks and immaculate beaches. This year's list is less of a ranking and more of a bucket list for anyone who believes a glass of wine tastes infinitely better with a view.

From the foothills of the Andes to the shadow of Mount Fuji, these winners aren't just about the juice in the bottle, they are about the experience. We're talking futuristic architecture, 900-year-old subterranean vaults, and food pairings that rival Michelin-starred restaurants.

Here is your exclusive deep dive into the vineyards that took home the special category awards this year, and exactly how you can visit them.

The World's Best Vineyard (and Best in South America)

VIK – Millahue Valley, Chile

"The Golden Place"

If Frank Gehry designed a spaceship and landed it in the middle of a Chilean paradise, it would look like VIK. Taking the top spot as the World's Best Vineyard 2025, this estate is a masterclass in avant-garde luxury.

Located in the Millahue Valley, known by the indigenous Mapuche people as the "Place of Gold", VIK is visually arresting. Its most iconic feature is the titanium and bronze roof designed by celebrated architect Smiljan Radic, which glimmers in the sun and mirrors the surrounding mountains and water.

The Experience: It's a holistic sensory overload. You don't just taste wine here; you live it. The winery operates on a philosophy of "holism," viewing the interaction between man, climate, and soil as a seamless unity. Guests can stay in the on-site retreat, which features themed rooms filled with contemporary art (look for works by Roberto Matta and Anselm Kiefer) and glass-walled bungalows that hang off the hillside.

Dining is an event in itself at Milla Milla, the signature restaurant, or The Pavilion, where South American barbecue meets locally grown organic produce.

Drink This: Keep an eye out for their new "StoneVik," a natural wine aged in the forest in clay amphorae. The team describes the location as having a unique magnetic field, adding a layer of mysticism to the terroir.

How to Get There:

The Route: VIK is located about 160km south of Santiago.

By Car: A private transfer or rental car is your best bet, taking approximately 2 to 2.5 hours from Santiago.

Public Transit: While not recommended for luxury travelers, you can take a train from Santiago's Alameda station to San Fernando (approx. 1 hour 45 mins) and then arrange a taxi for the final 45-minute leg.

The Best in Europe

Schloss Johannisberg – Rheingau, Germany

"The Old Soul"

Taking the silver medal globally and the crown for Best in Europe, Schloss Johannisberg is the antithesis of VIK's futurism. This is history in a bottle. Perched high above the Rhine River, this neoclassical palace is the oldest Riesling winery in the world, with a heritage stretching back 1,200 years to the days of Charlemagne.

The Experience: The vibe here is regal and steeped in tradition. The absolute highlight for any visitor is the Bibliotheca Subterranea, the 900-year-old underground abbey cellar. It feels like a cathedral to wine, housing liquid treasures dating back to 1748.

Fun Fact: Legend has it they invented Spätlese (late harvest wine) by accident in 1775. The courier carrying the permission to harvest was delayed by two weeks, causing the grapes to rot. The monks harvested anyway, and the sweet, complex "noble rot" wine was born.

How to Get There:

The Route: Located in the Rheingau region, just west of Wiesbaden.

By Car: It is a quick 40-minute drive from Frankfurt Airport.

By Train: Take a train from Frankfurt to Geisenheim station (approx. 1 hour). From the station, it's a short taxi ride or a scenic bus ride (Line 183) up the hill to the castle.

The Best in North America

Jordan Vineyard & Winery – Alexander Valley, USA

"The Host with the Most"

If you've ever wanted to feel like French royalty without leaving California, Jordan is your destination. Winning Best Vineyard in North America, this Healdsburg estate is famous for its ivy-draped chateau that looks like it was airlifted straight from Bordeaux.

The Experience: Jordan is the gold standard for American hospitality. There are no crowded tasting counters here; visits are by appointment only and usually involve seated food-and-wine pairings that rival fine dining establishments. Their signature "Estate Tour & Tasting" takes you across the 1,200-acre property in a luxury vehicle, stopping for al fresco tastings amidst oak trees and lakes.

Drink This: Their Cabernet Sauvignon is legendary, elegant, balanced, and built to age. They also have an extensive library of vintage wines that are often opened for guests.

How to Get There:

The Route: Located in Healdsburg, Sonoma County.

By Car: It's a scenic 1.5-hour drive north from San Francisco via Highway 101.

By Air: You can fly directly into the Charles M. Schulz–Sonoma County Airport (STS) in Santa Rosa, which is just a 20-minute drive from the winery.

The Highest Climber & Best in Africa

Klein Constantia – Western Cape, South Africa

"The Sweetest Comeback"

Climbing a massive 35 places to break into the top 10, Klein Constantia is the Highest Climber of 2025. Nestled in the historic Constantia Valley, this estate is one of the world's most beautiful, with lush greenery rolling down toward the ocean.

The Experience: The estate is famous for Vin de Constance, a natural sweet wine that was once the most coveted drink in the world. It was requested by Napoleon on his deathbed and written about by Jane Austen and Charles Dickens. After disappearing for decades due to phylloxera, it was revived in the 1980s and is once again the global benchmark for sweet wines. The tasting room is elegant and bright, offering views of the vineyards that benefit from the cooling ocean breeze.

How to Get There:

The Route: The Constantia Valley is essentially a suburb of Cape Town.

By Car/Taxi: It is incredibly accessible, just a 20-minute drive or Uber ride from the V&A Waterfront or Cape Town city center. It's perfect for a half-day trip.

The Best in Asia

98Wines – Yamanashi, Japan

"Zen and the Art of Winemaking"

Japan is the sleeping giant of the wine world, and 98Wines is waking everyone up. Located in the shadow of Mount Fuji, this winery won Best Vineyard in Asia.

The Experience: Minimalist, serene, and deeply connected to nature, the winery was founded by winemaker Yuki Hirayama. The name "98" represents the idea that wine is never 100% perfect, the final 2% is added by the person drinking it and the company they keep. The architecture is simple and open, allowing the stunning mountain views to take center stage. The Wine: They specialize in Japan's native varieties: Koshu (a delicate, citrusy white) and Muscat Bailey A (a light, aromatic red). The on-site cafe pairs these wines with seasonal fruits like peaches and strawberries grown right in the valley.

How to Get There:

The Route: Located in Enzan, Koshu City, Yamanashi Prefecture.

By Train: Take the JR Chuo Line Limited Express (Azusa or Kaiji) from Shinjuku Station in Tokyo to Enzan Station (approx. 90 minutes).

Last Mile: From Enzan Station, it is a 15-20 minute taxi ride to the winery.

The Best in Australasia

Cloudy Bay – Marlborough, New Zealand

"The Pioneer"

The winery that put New Zealand Sauvignon Blanc on the map is still on top. Cloudy Bay took home the title for Best Vineyard in Australasia.

The Experience: It's effortless chic. The cellar door in Marlborough is known for "The Shed", a guest house that defines rustic luxury, and its sprawling outdoor lounge areas where you can sip wine while swinging in a hanging chair. New & Noteworthy: They've recently opened Saku, a Japanese restaurant on-site. It pairs their crisp, acidic wines with fresh sashimi and tempura, proving that Sauvignon Blanc is the ultimate sushi wine. For VIPs, bespoke private tours in a Land Rover Defender explore the rugged terroir that makes their wine so distinct.

How to Get There:

The Route: Located in the heart of the Marlborough wine region on the South Island.

By Air: Fly into Blenheim Airport (BHE); the winery is a mere 10-minute drive away.

By Ferry: If you are coming from the North Island, take the ferry to Picton. The drive from the ferry terminal to the winery is about 25 minutes.

Highest New Entry

Aperture Cellars – Sonoma County, USA

"Light and Shadow"

Crashing onto the list at an impressive No. 14 is Aperture Cellars, the Highest New Entry for 2025. Founded by winemaker Jesse Katz, this winery is a tribute to his father, legendary photographer Andy Katz.

The Experience: The entire estate is designed around the concept of an aperture (the opening of a camera lens). The architecture features sharp angles and plays with light and shadow, while the walls are adorned with Andy's stunning black-and-white photography. The Wine: Jesse Katz is a superstar winemaker (he famously made the wine for Justin Timberlake's wedding), and his Bordeaux-style blends are rich, complex, and highly sought after. Try the "Soil Series" tasting to understand how different Sonoma clays affect the flavor profile.

How to Get There:

The Route: Located on Old Redwood Highway in Healdsburg.

By Car: It is just a few minutes' drive from the historic Healdsburg Plaza. From San Francisco, allow about 1.5 hours.

Pro Tip: Combine this with your visit to Jordan Winery, they are neighbors in the Alexander Valley area!

Verdict

If there's one takeaway from the Class of 2025, it's that the era of the dusty, pretentious tasting room is officially over. Today's best vineyards are cultural heavyweights where high-concept architecture, ancient history, and world-class gastronomy collide. Whether you're chasing the ghost of Napoleon in South Africa or finding Zen at the foot of Mount Fuji, these estates offer a reminder that the finest wines are the ones that transport us, quite literally. So, clear some space in your cellar; the world is full of glass-half-full moments waiting to be discovered. Cheers to your next adventure!

You can access the full list HERE.

[Images: World's Best Vineyards]