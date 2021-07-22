United States' Labdoor, an independent testing supplement organization, has recently announced that a protein supplement by the Indian brand 'NutraBox' is the no. 1 in the whole world. Labdoor takes out the products from retailers or e-commerce portals by themselves and checks whether products have what the brands claim and if they have any unhealthy contaminants or ingredients.

After collecting various supplements from providers in the market and Labdoor authenticates all of them. Products are penalized by Labdoor if their measured active ingredient levels don't match their claimed values. Claiming you are best and proving you are best from the most authentic certification is different. Gladly, Labdoor found 23.9g protein against 24g claimed to be declared as the best whey protein powder.

As reports say, all NutraBox multivitamins are aged or made using a unique process that improves the ingestion of the supplements and adds helpful probiotics. NutraBox Flavoured Whey Protein comes in 5 delicious flavours like Swiss Chocolate, Alphonso Mango, Cafe Latte, Rich Vanilla Cream, and Strawberry Shake with no added sugar with whey protein price suitable for all!

The owner of Nutrabox, Mr. Nihar Desai, says that 'Nutrabox is the fitness booster that is not expensive as international brands but equally effective. To be first in the world's renowned USA laboratory- LABDOOR is a very proud moment for NUTRABOX. We have made our mark as an Indian Protein Brand. This proves we give superior goods, and deliver what we promise. Now, being the best bodybuilding supplement in India and in the world, we are too proud and more responsible!'

Nutrabox, an Indian protein brand with its best whey protein powder in India has proved to be the best in the world by Labdoor. United States' supplement testing organization Labdoor has given NutraBox's product '100% Whey Protein' 100 out of 100 scores. Nutrabox has introduced several industrial innovations-first in India, such as inspection of product authenticity, clinically researched products, and scoop above to address customer problems.

With the cross-flow microfiltration process pioneered, NutraBox whey protein isolates & concentrates have exceptional purity and contain the full spectrum of undenatured proteins naturally found in whey. Also, with 5G of BCAAs and 150mg of DHA, it provides you with the workout stamina to empower the immunity.

