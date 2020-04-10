Salman Khan is the ultimate king of entertainment and there is no denying to that. Considered as a godfather of Bollywood, he is responsible for making and breaking many star's careers in the film industry.

Though there are celebrities such as Vivek Oberoi, Singer Arjit Singh and Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam director Sanjay Leela Bhansali, with whom, Salman might not work with, willingly, there is also a star who was banned for Sallu Bhai, to work with.

Mika Singh, who has sung superhit Salman Khan songs such as Jumme ki Raat (Kick), Desi Beat (Bodyguard), Aaj Ki Party (Bajarangi Bhaijaan) and many more, was banned from working with anyone in the film industry after the video of him, performing at a Pakistani wedding went viral. After seeing the video, FWICE issued a statement saying that it was deeply pained and anguished by the performance of singer Mika Singh at the wedding of the daughter of former Pakistan President Pervez Musharraf's cousin in Karachi.

Salman Khan and Mika Singh break-up

However the ban was imposed on the singer, he was still a part of Salman Khan's six-city gig in the US. In 2019, according to a report in Mid-Day, Mika was a part Salman Khan's team and expected to join the other celebrities that included Sonakshi Sinha, Katrina Kaif, Daisy Shah and many more in Houston on August 28.

Knowing this, Federation of Western India Cine Employees, FWICE, issued a warning against actor Salman Khan that if he will continue to work with Mika Singh, then they might impose the ban on him as well. Ashok Dubey general secretary, FWICE told Mid-Day that anyone whoever will work will Mika Singh during his ban, he/she shall be banned too. "If we impose a ban, it means all our technicians including actors, directors, and even spot boys will not work with Mika. If someone works with Mika during this ban, say Salman or anyone else, then he too will be banned," Ashok Dubey added.

Although the ban was imposed on Mika for working in India, when asked can anyone work with the singer outside the borders of the country, Ashok said, "Whether it's an organiser from the US or any other country, we cannot stop anybody from conducting an event. Our policy is simple -- we will not work with the person who has been banned."

FWICE lifts the ban on Mika Singh

I would like to sincerely thank Mr. BN Tiwari and #FWICE for being so understanding towards me and my sentiments. As I always have done, I will continue to do good for my society and the people of my Country. JaiHind ??.. #Supportindiansingers #Banpaksitanisingers ... pic.twitter.com/Zsj3uHi2uU — King Mika Singh (@MikaSingh) August 18, 2019

Later, the ban was lifted from Mika Singh and he did perform in the event but Salman Khan maintained his distances from the singer, as instructed. Mika Singh's last song for Salman Khan was 'Party Chale On' from Race 3. Bollywood's Bhaijaan Salman Khan has not worked with singer Mika Singh, ever since.