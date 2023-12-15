With the unveiling of the iPhone 15 Pro Max, Apple has redefined what it means to be a top-tier smartphone in 2023. While the Pro and Pro Max models have traditionally been closely matched in terms of features, this latest iteration takes a unique approach that sets it apart from its sibling, the iPhone 15 Pro.

The iPhone 15 Pro Max takes center stage with the most advanced camera array Apple has ever created, while the iPhone 15 Pro follows closely, offering excellent camera capabilities. It's clear that Apple has prioritized innovation in this particular model, and we're about to explore just how significant these changes are.

iPhone 15 Pro Max: Key specs

Display: 6.7-inch OLED, ProMotion AOD, 2796x1290 pixel, 120Hz display with Dynamic Island CPU: A17 Pro chip + 6 core CPU, 6-core GPU, 16-core neural engine Camera: 48MP Main + 12MP ultra-wide + 12MP 5x optical zoom (.5x, 1x, 2x, 5x zoom) Front camera: 12MP TrueDepth with AF, f/1.5 OS: iOS 17 Dimensions: 159.9 x 76.7 x 8.25mm Weight: 221g Add-ons: IP68 (6meters for 30 mins), Titanium, matte glass back, Action Button, MagSafe, FaceID, Fast Charging, eSIM Colors: Natural Titanium, Blue Titanium, White Titanium, Black Titanium Storage: 256GB/ 512GB/ 1TB

Price: Rs 1,59,900/ Rs 1,79,900/ Rs 1,99,900.

Note: Apple sent us the iPhone 15 Pro Max in Natural Titanium with 1TB configuration. During the course of this review, the software was updated from iOS 17 to iOS 17.1 and then to iOS 17.2 with minor updates in between. The review is based on using the iPhone 15 Pro Max as a primary device for a period of two months.

Design

The iPhone 15 Pro Max undergoes a noticeable transformation in its design, shedding 19 grams of weight compared to its predecessor, the iPhone 14 Pro Max. It manages to achieve a slightly smaller footprint while retaining the 6.7-inch screen size. The dimensions measure 159.9mm x 76.7mm x 8.25mm (H x W x D), providing a more comfortable and substantial feel in hand. The moment you pick up the phone, you feel the difference instantaneously.

A notable change in the external design is the shift from the Lightning port to USB-C for charging and data transfer. Another significant modification is the replacement of the mute switch with an 'Action Button', placed just above the volume buttons. This button serves multiple functions, from muting the phone to activating preset functions, making it more versatile and customizable. I won't be surprised to see many phones adopt this in 2024.

The rear glass panel has a matte glass finish, and the Natural Titanium hue looks classy. I also loved the Blue Titanium, but it all comes down to one's personal preference. It's worth noting that the Natural Titanium is in popular demand, almost out of stock in most places. So if you're the one to go with the trend, you know which shade to pick up.

Despite being large, one-handed use is not a challenge. In fact, reaching the power button or the volume buttons did not seem difficult. Even the Action Button is well placed if you train your middle finger of your right hand or the thumb of your left hand right.

Display

The iPhone 15 Pro Max's display is undeniably one of its standout features. It's not only prominent but also visually stunning, thanks to the slimmer bezels afforded by its titanium build. With a spacious 6.7-inch screen, the device continues to support the ultra-smooth 120Hz 'ProMotion' refresh rate, maintaining a resolution of 2796 x 1290 pixels (460 ppi). This is a screen that doesn't just meet expectations; it exceeds them.

The remarkable peak brightness of 2,000 nits ensures that the display remains visible even under direct sunlight, which is a boon for outdoor use. Additionally, the screen's responsiveness to swipes and taps ensures a fluid and enjoyable user experience.

Returning from previous models is the Always On display feature, which offers a quick glance at essential information, such as the time and notifications, even when the screen is locked. Furthermore, the Dynamic Island cutaway feature, placed over the front-facing camera, intelligently provides useful information and connectivity status throughout the day.

While Dynamic Island is a feature that holds great potential, its effectiveness largely depends on developers' integration. Nevertheless, it's a more versatile and appealing alternative to a static notch, enhancing both aesthetics and functionality. Apple is off to a great start here.

In essence, the iPhone 15 Pro Max's display is a visual delight, offering vibrant colors and an exceptional viewing experience.

Performance

The heart of the iPhone 15 Pro Max lies in its impressive performance, driven by Apple's newly minted A17 Pro chipset. This chipset takes advantage of a cutting-edge 3nm manufacturing process, which not only enhances efficiency but also cranks up processing speed. The A17 Pro boasts a six-core CPU and a six-core GPU, and the gains are palpable, with Apple quoting a 10% improvement in CPU performance and a 20% boost in GPU capabilities compared to the previous A16 Bionic chip.

This means that for the majority of users upgrading from the previous generation of iPhones, the difference in day-to-day tasks may not be immediately noticeable. However, for those making the leap from older iPhone models, the shift to the A17 Pro chipset brings about a significant performance upgrade. The iPhone 15 Pro Max is prepared to tackle a wide range of tasks with speed and efficiency.

Apple has also made considerable strides in Machine Learning capabilities this year, thanks to amped-up Neural Engine capabilities. This translates to tasks that rely on Machine Learning, such as image processing and on-device speech recognition, being executed twice as fast as before.

While Apple doesn't make a fuss about it, the RAM capacity of the iPhone 15 Pro Max has been bumped up from 6GB to 8GB. While it may not be prominently advertised on official spec sheets, this upgrade contributes to a smoother multitasking experience and ensures that the device can handle more demanding applications and tasks.

But Apple's expertise is really shown in the way it interacts with the user based on needs. For instance, I have a boarding pass in my email, and I board the flight. The iPhone would prompt me to turn on flight mode, and with just one tap, it's done. Similarly, the continuity feature it offers is next to brilliant. I copy something on the iPhone and paste it on the MacBook, and it's done. The seamlessness with which it does those multi-device functions is brilliance at its peak. I'm still exploring the Journal app, which came with iOS 17.2. Though it looks cool for what it offers, people with the habit of journaling their daily lives will find more use out of it. The level of sophistication iOS 17 offers is simply brilliant, and no other OEM seems to come close to what Apple has done with its OS.

A noteworthy aspect of the iPhone 15 Pro Max's performance is its newfound compatibility with AAA gaming developers. Apple has actively pursued developers behind blockbuster titles like Assassin's Creed: Mirage, Resident Evil Village, and Death Stranding. These developers have pushed the boundaries to bring current-gen console games to iPhones, leveraging advanced graphical techniques like Ray Tracing and MetalFX Upscaling, which were previously exclusive to Macs. This means that the iPhone 15 Pro Max offers an unparalleled gaming experience, bridging the gap between mobile and console gaming. But if you still want to play the good-old PUBG Mobile, CoD: Mobile and Genshin Impact, you're good to go.

In summary, the performance of the iPhone 15 Pro Max is a testament to Apple's commitment to delivering a powerful and versatile device. Whether you're a casual user or a demanding multitasker, the A17 Pro chipset, coupled with the increased RAM, ensures a smooth and responsive experience across a wide range of applications and tasks. Additionally, the device's ability to bring console-level gaming to the palm of your hand elevates the smartphone's appeal for gaming enthusiasts.

Camera

The camera system of the iPhone 15 Pro Max is where this smartphone truly distinguishes itself from the rest of the lineup, and it's here that its true capabilities shine. The primary point of divergence between the iPhone 15 Pro Max and the iPhone 15 Pro is the camera's optical zoom capabilities.

The iPhone 15 Pro Max takes a substantial lead, offering an impressive 5x optical zoom, compared to the 3x optical zoom of the iPhone 15 Pro. This extended optical zoom capability allows users to get closer to their subjects from a greater distance, producing more natural background blur in close-up Portrait mode shots. It's a feature that photographers, amateur or professional, can appreciate for its ability to deliver striking and versatile shots.

Maintaining stability during zoomed shots can be challenging, but Apple has addressed this with a new 3D sensor-shift module. This module is responsible for both autofocus and image stabilization, making minute adjustments to the sensor's position up to 10,000 times per second. This compensates for the natural hand tremors and ensures sharp and stable images even at higher zoom levels. It's magical if you haven't tried it already.

The 48MP primary camera offers a unique approach, as it now outputs 24MP images by default, which is twice the resolution of the iPhone 14 Pro Max. Furthermore, the camera app provides users with the flexibility to switch between various focal lengths. This journey through focal lengths starts at the native 24mm, then moves through 28mm and 35mm length equivalents.

The 28mm and 35mm options effectively offer a form of digital zoom, yet the post-processing applied to these shots maintains a remarkable level of detail, making the differences imperceptible to the untrained eye. Additionally, the camera app offers a 2x zoom or 48mm telephoto option, although this also relies on digital zoom, and finally, the cutting-edge 5x optical zoom lens opens up exciting possibilities.

The extended digital zoom capability on the iPhone 15 Pro Max now reaches 25x. Yep! However, it's essential to manage expectations here, as the results at such high levels of zoom tend to be shaky and may lack the desired clarity. This is particularly evident when capturing shots in low-light conditions. We took some shots during a concert, and you can see the results in the gallery below.

One notable improvement is the automatic capture of portrait photos. The camera now identifies people or pets without the need for users to switch to a dedicated mode. This approach allows for post-capture editing and refocusing, significantly enhancing the flexibility of portrait shots, even in low-light conditions. This is the feature we didn't know we needed and what a blessing it is.

In summary, the iPhone 15 Pro Max's camera capabilities are nothing short of impressive. With its extended optical zoom, improved stabilization, and enhanced image quality, it offers photographers a versatile tool to capture moments with precision and creativity. This camera system's versatility, combined with its proficiency in low-light conditions, makes it a natural choice for those who are passionate about photography and are looking to maximize their creative potential with a smartphone.

Check out some of the camera samples below:

Here are some samples shot on the phone and edited using Apple's own image editor in the Album:

PS: I had fun shooting and editing on the iPhone 15 Pro Max, using different tools and modes.

Battery

Apple claims that the iPhone 15 Pro Max's battery should last well beyond 500 full-charge cycles with at least 80% of its original capacity, ensuring long-term durability.

One of the notable changes in the iPhone 15 Pro Max is the transition from the traditional Lightning port to USB-C. While this change may not impact the charging speed, it opens up a world of possibilities for users in terms of accessory compatibility. This transition allows the iPhone to connect to a wide range of USB-C accessories that were previously unavailable. It remains consistent in terms of charging speeds, reaching 50% in about 30 minutes with a 20W charger. With the new charging setting, which stops the battery at 80% charge, you can unplug your iPhone in about an hour. It takes longer to reach 100%, which is with optimised charging, a setting that Apple recommends using to preserve the battery's life cycle.

One feature I loved about charging is the Standby mode, which shows information at a glance. This is ideal for charging the iPhone wirelessly, but place it right, and you can do with the wired charger as well. More than the use-case, I loved the animation shown on the screen and the ability to swipe to switch between widgets, photos, and clocks.

As for battery life, you can count on the iPhone 15 Pro Max. It won't die on you midday. In fact, if you're confused between the Pro and Pro Max, the battery is a good differentiating factor. I easily got a full day's worth of battery life on a single charge, even on a busy day. With a screen-on time of 7+ hours, the iPhone 15 Pro Max is one of the best smartphones for battery life.

In fact, if you're a light user without much gaming, streaming, or calls on a daily basis, the battery of the iPhone 15 Pro Max can go on for almost two days, with the power-saving mode playing a crucial role towards the end. But a solid one-day battery life is a given. This is with screen brightness at 50-55 percent, without Always-on Display and auto screen off after 30 seconds. The phone would always remain connected to WiFi and/or 5G on Reliance Jio's network.

Verdict

The iPhone 15 Pro Max is a remarkable addition to Apple's lineup, setting a new standard in camera capabilities and delivering improvements in design, display, and performance. While the differences may not be immediately apparent for those upgrading from the previous generation, the new iPhone offers a significant upgrade for users making the leap from older models.

The camera prowess, low-light performance, and design refinements make it a top contender in the smartphone market. For photography enthusiasts and those seeking a feature-packed device, the iPhone 15 Pro Max is the best iPhone Apple has ever made.

Pros:

Design evolution Display brilliance Performance excellence Gaming advancements Camera capabilities Battery longevity Best software Standby Mode, Action Button, Dynamic Island, Continuity & more

