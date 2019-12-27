Massive changes have come in the world of Telugu cinema in the last decade. The credit of this goes to the actors, producers, directors and the team of all the coming of age movies. Let us take a look at five directors who made their mark in the Telugu film industry in the 2010s.

Rajamouli

The maverick director deserves the top place in the list of best directors. With the Baahubali franchise, released in 2015 and 2017 in two parts, he became popular across India and globally.

Rajamouli laid the perfect path for many directors to make pan-Indian films. Much before that, he made two amazing films called Maryada Ramanna and Eega, in 2010 and 2012 respectively. Maryada Ramanna was based on Buster Keaton's film Our Hospitality, which released in 1923. Eega is the story of a man who is incarnated into a housefly to take revenge.

Sukumar

Sukumar made 100% Love in 2011 and it was a blockbuster at the box office. The movie also gave a boost to Naga Chaitanya's career. In 2014, he made an experimental film called 1-Nenokkadine. The film was criticised initially but was loved by the audience later as they took some time to understand the complexity of the story.

Then comes Nannaku Prematho in 2016, which is a fresh story with amazing performances by Jr NTR and Jagapathi Babu. Sukumar's recent flick Rangasthalam, which released in 2018, has been showered with numerous awards at the Filmfare recently. Ram Charan and Samantha went into the skin of their characters and the stars who are usually seen is posh roles played illiterates from a village. Kudos to their efforts.

Nag Ashwin

The man needs no introduction. He has made only two films till now but both of them have been amazing. He is the man behind Mahanati, a Keerthy Suresh starrer, the film which is being showered with awards for a year and a half. The film received the Best Film Award at National Film Awards recently, while Nag Ashwin and Keerthy Suresh won the Best Director and Best Actress awards respectively.

The film was an ode to Savithri, the legendary actress and Nag has dealt with the film like a pro. His first film as a director is Yevade Subramanyam, which released in 2015. It is also a feel-good film and has Vijay Deverakonda in a key role besides Nani and Malavika Nair.

Koratala Siva

Koratala Siva worked as a dialogue and scriptwriter for many films before the release of his first film as a director. The Prabhas starrer Mirchi, which released in 2013, marks his directorial debut. Srimanthudu in 2015, Janatha Garage in 2016 and then Bharat Ane Nenu in 2018, this director has made four films till now and all of them have been blockbusters. He is all set to work with Megastar Chiranjeevi for his fifth film.

Nandini Reddy

Nandini stood out from many other directors in the industry. Her first film as director is Ala Modalaindi, which released in 2011. The film set a trend of new-age romantic comedy films. Though her next film Jabardasth was a disaster at the box office, Nandini managed to make an impact on the audience with Kalyana Vaibhogame. Her recent flick Oh Baby! with Samantha brought her back into the limelight.



