Mollywood, one of the finest film industries in India has long been known for creating movies with impeccable cinematic language and an uncompromising way of raw filmmaking. Throughout the history, Malayalam filmmakers have dared to experiment with various subjects, and at times, things even went awry especially before family audiences.

IB Times present you the list of five Superhit Malayalam movies which you should not watch with family due to its explicit content.

Rathinirvedam

In 1978, legendary director Bharathan broke all the conservative cliches of then contemporary filmmaking and delivered a superhit with Jayabharathi in the lead role. The film titled 'Rathinirvedam' portrayed the story of lust and innocence between a young boy and an elderly lady. The film, upon its release, became a huge success at the box-office, and in the course of time, critics started describing the movie a classic.

However, the movie is loaded with four intimate scenes, each of them, three to four minutes in length. The seductive expressions of Jayabharthi throughout the movie and her intimate climax scene with the male protagonist Krishnachandran may be a treat for young audience but it is not recommended to watch this film if your parents are there near you.

In 2011, T K Rajeev Kumar remade the movie again in Malayalam with Swetha Menon and Sreejith Vijay in the lead roles. However, the movie failed to create the same impact as its original, though the director made it sure that intimate scenes are more intense and steamy. This movie too falls in our list of movies which you should not watch with your family members.

Vyshali

'Vyshali' was an elegantly crafted classic directed by legendary filmmaker Bharathan in the script of acclaimed writer M T Vasudevan Nair. The movie narrated the story of a royal mistress who reaches the forests in a mission to seduce Rishyashrungan, a powerful saint.

However, the movie had many steamy scenes featuring Suparna and Sanjay Mitra, and the noted one being the liplock with a deer on the backdrop. The song 'Indraneelimayolum' has also the richness of hotness in it, and as a result, it is wise to watch the movie alone than with your family.

Uyarangalil

Surprised to see a Mohanlal film on this list? Yes, 'Uyarangalil' directed by hitmaker I V Sasi in 1984 was a thriller and the film went on to become a hit at the box-office. The film which is considered a cult classic featured Mohanlal in a strong negative character named Jayarajan.

Even though beautifully shot, the intimate scenes between Mohanlal and Kajal Kiran will make you feel awkward if you are watching it with family.

Sreekrishna Parunthu

'Sreekrishnaparunthu', another Mohanlal flick was a crisply crafted magical drama directed by A Vincent. The film emerged as a blockbuster as it has lots of sensual scenes in it. The dark movie had many steamy scenes featuring Bindu, Pavithra and Aruna Muchelra.

Chunks

The latest addition to this list is 'Chunks' starring Honey Rose helmed by 'Oru Adaar Love' director Omar Lulu. Even though Omar Lulu called this movie 'An Omar Fun', many people, on social media platforms claimed that it is actually 'An Omar Porn'. The film did not have any steamy scenes in it, but it was loaded with dialogues often carrying sleazy double meanings.

It still remains a mystery how this movie was given a clean 'U' certificate by the censor board. As Omar is now busy with the filming of 'Oru Adaar Love' with Priya Prakash Varrier, the winking lady in the lead, let us hope a breezy change from the filmmaker.