Five persons including four members of a family from Anantnag district of South Kashmir were killed in a tragic road accident in the Samba area of Jammu province on early Saturday morning.

According to reports, five people were killed and another was injured on Saturday when their vehicle skidded off the road and plunged into a deep gorge in Samba district. Reports said the driver of the car with registration number JK01U-2233 has lost control while negotiating a blind curve on Samba-Mansar road near Jamodh village.

The ill-fated vehicle, which was on its way to Srinagar from Punjab was carrying six persons, fell into a deep gorge. Reports said that five bodies were recovered by the rescuers, while the sixth occupant was evacuated in a critical condition.

The deceased have been identified as Gulzar Ahmad Bhat 71, his wife Zaina Begum 65, their son Iqbal Ahmad Bhat 25, and daughter Masrat Jan 21. The driver has been identified as Saqib, also a resident of Anantnag.

Driver opts shortcut route to avoid traffic jam

The driver of the ill-fated vehicle opted shortcut and turned his vehicle on Mansar-Bhattal Road to reach Udhampur through Dhar Road. It is believed that driver has opted for this route to avoid repeated traffic jams on the Jammu-Pathankot national highway at Satwari and Kunjwani.

Driver dies in Kupwara accident

In another incident, the driver of a truck died after the vehicle turned turtle and fell into a rivulet in the Kupwara district of Kashmir on Saturday. Reports said police and locals rushed to the spot and after hectic efforts retrieved the body of the driver identified as Fayaz Ahmad Dar, 36, a resident of Chak Hatmulla Kupwara.