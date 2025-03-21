The British Council, in collaboration with the British Film Institute Flare: London LGBTQIA+ Film Festival, is set to host special screenings of 'Five Films For Freedom' on 26 and 27 March 2025 in Delhi. The event, which is open exclusively to individuals aged 18 and above, will showcase five powerful LGBTQIA+ short films from filmmakers hailing from Indonesia, New Zealand, China, Switzerland, and the UK. The films, which will be screened at the British Council and the Habitat International Film Festival, celebrate resilience, identity, and the power of community.

The 'Five Films For Freedom' initiative, launched in 2015, has reached an impressive 26 million people in over 200 countries and principalities within 100 days of online streaming each year. This year, the short films will also be made available for free online across the British Council's digital platforms for the duration of the festival, which runs from 19 to 30 March 2025.

This year's five featured films are:

1. DragFox – Directed by Lisa Ott (UK – 8 minutes)

Eleven-year-old Sam, struggling with their gender identity, feels lost—until a mischievous fox (voiced by Ian McKellen) leaps through their window, leading them on a musical journey of self-discovery and acceptance.

2. If I Make it to the Morning – Directed by Andre Shen 沈天扬 (USA/China - 9 minutes)

On the final night of her college tour, Chinese teen Ziyi stays with her cool aunt in New York, dreaming of studying there—until an unexpected revelation stirs tension.

3. NGGAK!!! – Directed by Oktania Hamdani and Winner Wijaya (Indonesia – 8 minutes)

While gaming online, girlfriends Sekar and Bebi share laughs and memes—until Sekar's mother calls, arranging a match for her. Can she make her mother see she's already found the one?

4. We'll Go Down in History – Directed by Cameron Richards and Charlie Tidmas (UK – 25 minutes)

A heartfelt two-year documentary following TRUK United, a proudly trans football club founded in 2021, as they battle challenges on and off the pitch to build a safe, inclusive community amid rising transphobia.

5. Wait, Wait, Now! – Directed Ramon Te Wake (New Zealand – 12 minutes)

The British Council, the UK's international organisation for cultural relations and educational opportunities, has been instrumental in supporting peace and prosperity by building connections, understanding, and trust between people in the UK and countries worldwide. The British Council works with people in over 200 countries and territories and is on the ground in more than 100 countries.

The British Film Institute, a cultural charity and the UK's lead organisation for film and the moving image, is also a key player in this initiative. The BFI, which was founded in 1933, supports creativity and actively seeks out the next generation of UK storytellers. It also grows and cares for the BFI National Archive, the world's largest film and television archive.

Screening Details:

• What: 'Five Films For Freedom' 2025 – Produced by the British Council in partnership with BFI Flare: London LGBTQIA+ Film Festival, a global short film programme celebrating LGBTQIA+ stories worldwide.

British Council

• When: Wednesday, 26 March 2025

• Timings: 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

• Where: British Council, 17, Kasturba Gandhi Marg, New Delhi - 110001

• Registration: Free Entry

• Register here.

Habitat International Film Festival (India Habitat Centre)

• When: Thursday, 27 March 2025

• Timings: 7:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

• Where: Habitat International Film Festival, Gulmohar hall, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road Near Airforce Bal Bharati School, Lodhi Rd, Lodhi Estate, New Delhi 110003

• Registration: Free Entry

• Register here.

In addition to Delhi, 'Five Films For Freedom' is also being screened offline in Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai, and Bengaluru, providing audiences with a shared space to experience these impactful films. The British Council has also collaborated with the Alliance Française Chandigarh to screen 'Five Films For Freedom', attracting a diverse audience, including social workers, LGBTQIA+ community members, filmmakers, educationists, and students.

