Tragedy struck Kashmir on Wednesday as five persons lost their lives and three others were rescued after falling into wells in separate incidents in Central Kashmir's Budgam and North Kashmir's Kupwara district.

The incidents in Budgam's Khansahib area and the Kralpora hamlet of Kupwara have left the entire region in shock. Eight people, including three in Budgam and five in Kupwara, fell into wells on the same day.

Incident in Budgam

In Budgam's Khansahib area, three men were pulled out dead from a well after a tragic sequence of events. According to officials, the incident began when Moomin Dar accidentally fell into a deep well. Locals immediately attempted to rescue him, but during the operation, two more individuals fell into the well.

An official told the media "As the news spread, locals and administration reached the spot and launched a massive rescue operation."

The effort lasted seven hours, but unfortunately, all three men—Amjid Ali, Ghulam Hassan Wani, and Moomin Dar, all residents of Gotipora Khansahib—were pulled out dead.

The Sub District Magistrate (SDM) of Khansahib confirmed the conclusion of the rescue operation, stating, "The bodies of all three persons, who fell into a deep well of about 95 feet, have been recovered. It was a very difficult task, and the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) was also involved due to the depth of the well."

Another incident in Kupwara

In a similar incident in Kupwara's Satboin Dardpora area, two people died and three others were hospitalized after falling into a well. Locals reported that the incident occurred as several individuals were fetching water amidst a severe water shortage in the area.

Officials stated that after the incident, a rescue operation was launched immediately. Despite their efforts, two individuals—Farid Ahmad Khoja and Bashir Ahmad Khoja—were declared dead upon arrival at the hospital. The other three, identified as Safeer Ahmad, Qasim ud Din, and Abdul Hameed, are currently responding well to treatment.

The well serves as a crucial water source for the villagers, who expressed frustration over the authorities' failure to provide basic necessities. "The tragedy could have been avoided if the government had addressed the issue of water crises," a local villager remarked.

News coming in of minimum two fatalities in Dardpora Kralpora in a freak accident while cleaning a well.

My thoughts are with the families of those lost their lives.

May Allah give them strength to bear this loss and May Allah grant jannat to the departed souls. — Sajad Lone (@sajadlone) May 29, 2024

Villagers are now urging authorities to take immediate action to ensure such incidents are prevented in the future. They emphasized the need for a reliable water supply to avoid similar tragedies.

These tragic incidents in Budgam and Kupwara underscore the urgent need for better infrastructure and resources in the region to prevent such accidents. The local community's call for action highlights the ongoing challenges they face and the necessity for prompt and effective government intervention.

Saddened over the tragedy in Kralpora Kupwara, leaving two persons dead and three others hospitalised, after they got trapped inside a well this afternoon. I extend my heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families and pray for their strength in this hour of grief. Wishing a… — Altaf Bukhari (@SMAltafBukhari) May 29, 2024

Meanwhile, Apni Party chief Altaf Bukhari expressed his anguish over the Kupwara incident.

