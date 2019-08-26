David Edward Carpenter is a phenomenal success today. However, the way he overcame personal and professional hardships is an inspiration. During all the ups and downs, fitness and body building has been with him throughout.

When David was 10, his wealthy father lost all of the family's money. "My parents got divorced, and when I was 16, I learned that my dad was going to prison. These incidents impacted me a lot. My mother used to work really hard to give us a good life and watching her do that really made me work hard towards repaying her", talks David about his hardships in life.

At the beginning of his career, David worked at a large company and rose up the ranks. He was so good in this position that he received a company BMW. But less than 2 years later, he watched the company crumble around him. This was when David discovered bodybuilding. "I started training to help me cope up with these problems and I want to motivate others to take up fitness as well to cope up with their problems", responded David. He wasn't able to afford a trainer, and he didn't have any experience in the field. However, he competed in his first national competition and got a renewed sense of purpose and confidence. His dedication can be seen often in his Instagram stories where he posts about his routines to help people motivate in their lives.

Many people feel that sometimes challenges are insurmountable. However, David is an example that there's always a way to thrive. David wishes people to "Dream, focus on it, Go to Work and It Will Be Yours," as mentioned on his Instagram caption. His journey has made him unique and among the few accounts that are growing rapidly in terms of followers, on Instagram.

