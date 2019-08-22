Content related to fitness has seen a meteoric rise in recent times due to the increased consciousness around health being at unprecedented levels. Dr. John Jaquish, an influencer in this space, has created an Instagram community of enthusiasts.

Dr. Jaquish's 400k+ followers-strong Instagram profile is an inspiration to everyone interested in fitness due to the rich content about the right fitness techniques backed with scientific fact. A man of science, Dr. Jaquish is a disruptor in the fitness industry. According to him, having a perfectly developed muscular physique is not that complicated at all. However, there is a lot of misinformation about fitness programming floating around on social media which ends up being counterproductive.

"Tens of millions of people work out at home, or at a gym and after six months or year end up quitting after seeing close to zero results. It's not because they're lazy. It's because, for a given period of time, they follow conventional advice and get nowhere." says Dr. Jaquish. He is a case study in this himself, having drastically transformed his physique over the last two years, all while significantly cutting down the total amount of time he spent working out.

Dr. Jaquish is the man behind the X3 bar, a state-of-the-art device that treats muscle growth three times faster than any other conventional mean. Unlike the conventional means, it does so by taking the muscles to a deeper level of exhaustion when compared to lifting weights. With just 10 minutes of application in a day, X3 Bar users experience more strength and muscle gains along with regulation of Human Growth Hormone.

Dr. Jaquish's work has helped NFL players, NBA stars, Olympic sportsmen and several other high-performance athletes upgrade their workouts and fit it into their busy lifestyles. Constant re-invention is the need of the hour in the fitness industry and Dr. Jaquish is pioneering the way forward, being an role-model for millions.

IBT does not endorse any of the above content.