Fitness Blogger Harman Sidhu On Why Right Guidance Is Essential For Postpartum Weight Loss Journey

Harman Sidhu is an Indian fashion and lifestyle blogger. After her postpartum journey, she has become a popular and trustworthy fitness and lifestyle influencers, thanks to her fitness transformation.

She had trouble concentrating on herself at first because of the changes her body was going through. But she was aware that her health was paramount, and her husband Puneet Sidhu was always by her side. Her spouse, also a coach, was the one who urged her to stay healthy and begin the blogging journey.

Many people have confusion regarding the postpartum period. To decrease the weight they gain during pregnancy, some women go on crash diets and work out at gyms. Many women believe it is impossible to regain their pre-pregnancy body. As a result, they over-exercise without the assistance of a professional. Harman is an example of how, with the correct coaching, a healthy physical shift after childbirth is possible.

When asked what her thoughts on the right guidance for postpartum fitness, she shares, "A woman's body goes through a lot of change during pregnancy and childbirth. There's blood loss and breakage of certain tissues too. To heal the body, it is necessary to keep the motion going on. If someone had surgery, they should at least take a 15 minute daily walk. However, no mother should do these exercises and diets by herself. Only professional guidance will help them better and it's the safest option. I also got coached to understand my body better."

On Instagram, fitness influencer has more than 260k followers. She often shares pictures and videos of her workout regime. The blogger also treats her followers with pics of her day-to-day life with her family and friends. Along with being a fitness gem, she also leaves an impression with her fashion sense.