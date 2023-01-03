Fitbit is synonymous with fitness in the wearable space, but it is not without competition. Following Google's acquisition of the company, Fitbit made a big splash with three big product launches, Sense 2, Versa 4 and Inspire 3, which are in line with its fitness ethos. Of the trio, Versa 4 is a fitness-focused smartwatch that offers over 40 exercise modes, real-time stats, built-in GPS and Active Zone Minutes — all with 6 days of battery life in a thinner and lighter design. We tested Fitbit's Versa 4 and here's what we found.

As a successor to the versatile Versa 3, the Versa 4 is aimed at fitness enthusiasts and it has designed everything around it. Made to look like a traditional smartwatch, only sleeker and lighter, Versa 4 is priced at Rs 20,499. Is it all worth it?

Design and fit

Fitbit Versa 4 dons a minimalistic design with its square dial curving around the edges to wrap into the case seamlessly. The biggest change, a welcoming one rather, is the physical touch button, which was replaced with a capacitive touch in the Versa 3. The button has multiple functions and it's large enough so you don't go fishing for it.

The Versa 4 is light and sleek, perhaps the sleekest and lightest one we've tested in a while. It's a boon, which makes wearing it for days less of a strain. The dial is also of ideal size, which sits comfortably on the wrist.

The Versa 4 looks premium when worn and it is extremely comfortable. The watch is also water resistant up to 50m underwater, so you don't even have to take it off for a swim. The watch comes in four color combinations, ours is a Waterfall Blue and Platinum Aluminium combination. We loved it. There's black if that's more suited to your taste. The pink sand and beet juice will appeal to female users.

Display

Fitbit Versa 4's display size is ideal, fit-wise. It's a 24mm square dial having 1.32 inches AMOLED screen. It's not entirely bezel-free like how the smartwatches are these days. There's a notable rim around the screen. Overall, the display is surely Versa 4's strong suit. The screen is bright, vibrant the always-on feature is the icing on the cake.

The display lights up with a tap or by raising the wrist. You can also use the button to wake the screen, but that only came in handy during workouts. The display is good enough to read out your notifications, including texts, with ease, even under bright sunlight.

Interface and ease of use

Despite Google's ownership, Fitbit chose to stick to its own software, at least for now. The interface is easiest to navigate and pairs well with iPhone as well as Android, with a touch of Google's WearOS influence. Swiping right or left will take you to different screens, featuring screen-sized widgets that come in handy during exercises and runs.

The call notifications are easy to manage, but there's a slight delay in getting those iPhone notifications on the watch. Though there's an option to read messages, you cannot type your responses, instead, you get to choose from pre-set messages. One thing we found quite useful was Google Maps integration, which worked well in our pursuits of unexplored destinations.

Versa 4 also comes integrated with Alexa, which felt nice after having used Siri and Google Assistant for the longest time. We mainly used Alexa to set alarms.

The biggest disadvantage we found in the Versa 4 is that there is no provision to install third-party apps, no Wi-Fi, and most inconvenient was a lacking music player.

With its limitations, it looks like Fitbit is staying clear of Pixel Watch.

Health and fitness

This is where your chunk of investment is rightly spent. We used the Versa 4 for tracking various activities throughout the day, and its sleep tracking is on point. The watch, since it was comfortable to sleep with, helped us understand some insights about sleep patterns. The smartwatch is also integrated with a temperature sensor and heart rate sensor to give an overall analysis of the wearer's wellness 24x7.

If you're a fitness enthusiast, there are over 40 exercise modes so you can pretty much track everything. Right from CrossFit to skiing, yoga, HIIT, swimming and more, the Versa 4 has no shortage of exercise modes. The smartwatch's step counter also appeared more accurate, with occasional discrepancies.

The Versa 4 makes more sense with Fitbit Premium, which gives a detailed analysis of activity, sleep, and stress. The stress parameter is not as accurate but gives a fair idea and actionable steps to manage wellness can be useful. You get to unlock a host of unique features such as a snore detector, using Fitbit's Daily Readiness Score to plan your workouts, video sessions, premium watch faces, and much more. This is perhaps a more sensible subscription if you're into fitness and wellness. It costs Rs 999 a year or Rs 99 a month.

Our watch face on the Versa 4 gave all the important statistics at a glance. It showed how close or far we were from our daily targets, sleep metrics, zone minutes and heart rate. Even without the premium subscription, you get to do a lot. The watch will nudge you to move along if you've been sitting for far too long.

The Versa 4 gets many things right and with the premium subscription, there's a lot a user can explore in achieving those wellness goals.

Battery

Fitbit Versa 4 is highly reliable when it comes to battery. It's the one good thing it didn't borrow from other smartwatches. The battery can last days, even a whole week, without the Always-on display. If you choose to keep the always-on display enabled, it will shave off a day or two from the overall battery life. We mostly used it sans AOD just for the kick of being able to use a smart wearable for days without charging.

The puck charger lets you snap the Versa 4 and the magnetic lock attaches it instantly. But it cannot be upside down. The charging speed was good as well. If you're in a rush, a quick 10-minute charge will get you by the day.

Verdict

Fitbit Versa 4 is a reliable wellness companion, capable of guiding you through your day. If your New Year resolution has anything to do with health and fitness, the Versa 4 can watch your steps, calories, and sleep (and more with Premium) in a sleek and light wraparound the wrist.

If you're already a Versa 3 owner, there aren't many reasons to convince you to upgrade, except for the biggest feature - its physical button. Fitbit Versa 4 cannot fully replace a smartwatch as it is stripped of some crucial features. But its focus appears to be on fitness and wellness, so that's where your expectations must be with the Versa 4. Also, the week-long battery life is something your smartwatch cannot compete with.