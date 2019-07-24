Actor Rahul Bose, who, apart from his acting is also known for his humour, recently was in for a huge shock. The actor, who is currently in Chandigarh due to his work commitments, was given two bananas in the hotel he was staying at for Rs 442.50.

Yes, you read it right. And actor Rahul Bose was as surprised and shocked as we would have been had we been at his place. Rahul Bose took to Twitter to share the shocker and wrote, "You have to see this to believe it. Who said fruit wasn't harmful to your existence? Ask the wonderful folks at @JWMarriottChd #goingbananas #howtogetfitandgobroke #potassiumforkings"

You have to see this to believe it. Who said fruit wasn’t harmful to your existence? Ask the wonderful folks at @JWMarriottChd #goingbananas #howtogetfitandgobroke #potassiumforkings pic.twitter.com/SNJvecHvZB — Rahul Bose (@RahulBose1) July 22, 2019

In the video, Rahul has said that while working out in the gym, he had ordered two bananas and he got the bananas listed as a fruit platter. What shocked him more was the fact that the two bananas had been priced at a massive Rs 442.50. The actor said that the price had been given by adding GST to the 'fruit platter'.

Last seen in Vishwaroopam 2, Rahul Bose is known as a fitness enthusiast. His choice of films reflects his vast versatility. Talking about films being attacked over political propagandas, Rahul had said in an interview with Indian Express, "Cinema has always been shackled and off late, the shackles have only increased. That is bad news for mainstream cinema. Commercial considerations anyway force the writers to not write certain things and now with newer considerations, it will be about the lowest common denominator. Cinema will no more provoke, excite and move you, because it won't run any risks. This world will be full of big sci-fi films, where you don't offend anyone."