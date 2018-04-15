Dry eye disease is a condition caused by lack of sufficient lubrication and moisture on the surface of the eye. It can result in subtle but constant irritation, resulting in inflammation and even scarring of the front surface of the eye. It is a very common problem and a recent online poll revealed that nearly half of Americans (aged 18 and older) regularly experience symptoms of dry eye.

Symptoms of dry eye disease

Symptoms of dry eyes and dry eye syndrome include burning sensation, itchy eyes, aching sensations, heavy eyes, fatigued eyes, sore eyes, red eyes, dryness sensation, photophobia (light sensitivity) and blurred vision, according to allaboutvision.com.

Causes

It's important to have an adequate and consistent layer of tears on the surface of the eyes; it keeps the eyes healthy, comfortable and helps in seeing well. It helps in washing out the dust from the eyes and keeps it moist. Dry eye can happen due to lasik and cataract surgery.

Risk factors

Extensive use of a computer, wearing contact lens, aging (after 50), menopause, frequent flying, smoking, medications, eyelid problems and certain health conditions such as diabetes, thyroid-associated diseases, lupus, rheumatoid arthritis and Sjogren's syndrome contribute to dry eye problems.

Ways to get relief from dry eye disease

In a recent study, it was revealed that fish oil, which is commonly known as a cure for the dry eye disease, is not actually as helpful as it is thought to be. So, here are some other ways to get a relief from the disease.

In case of mild dry eye symptoms, one can get relief before going to the eye doctor by blinking more frequently (people tend to blink less when using digital device), take frequent breaks during computer use, wear UV protected sunglasses and clean eyelids by gently scrubbing the lids and lashes with a mild cleanser and use eye drops as suggested by a doctor.