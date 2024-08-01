Lt Gen Sadhna Saxena Nair has assumed the office of Director General Medical Services (Army), marking her as the first woman to hold this prestigious position. This announcement was made by the Ministry of Defence on August 1, 2024, marking a significant milestone in the Indian Army's history. Lt Gen Nair's illustrious career is marked by numerous firsts. She was the first woman officer to hold the post of DG Hospital Services (Armed Forces) upon her promotion to the rank of Air Marshal. Additionally, she was the first woman Principal Medical Officer of Western Air Command and Training Command in the Indian Air Force (IAF). These achievements underscore her exceptional leadership and dedication to the service.

Born and raised in India, Lt Gen Nair's educational journey began at St. Mary's Convent in Prayagraj and concluded at Loreto Convent in Lucknow. Her schooling also included stints in Tezpur, Gorakhpur, Kanpur, and Chandigarh, reflecting a diverse and enriching academic background. She graduated from the Armed Forces Medical College, Pune, with a distinguished academic record and was commissioned into the Army Medical Corps in December 1985. Her academic achievements did not stop there. She holds a postgraduate degree in Family Medicine, Diplomas in Maternal & Child Health and Health Care Management, and has also undergone a two-year training Programme in Medical Informatics at AIIMS, New Delhi.

Lt Gen Nair's expertise extends beyond traditional medical fields. She is trained in chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear (CBRN) warfare with the Israeli Defence Forces and in Military Medical Ethics with the Swiss Armed Forces in Spiez. This specialized knowledge equips her to handle medical emergencies related to these threats, ensuring the military's medical preparedness for unconventional warfare scenarios. Her contributions to the field of medical education are also noteworthy. She was nominated as an expert member of Dr Kasturirangan Committee for drafting part of the medical education component of the National Education Policy. This involvement highlights her commitment to improving medical education standards in the country.

For her meritorious service, Lt Gen Nair has been awarded the Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Western Air Command and Chief of the Air Staff Commendations. She has also been honored with the Vishisht Seva Medal by the President of India, further cementing her legacy as a trailblazer in the Indian military. Lt Gen Nair's appointment as the first woman Director General Medical Services (Army) is a significant step towards gender equality in the Indian military. It breaks the glass ceiling and paves the way for more women to aspire for and attain top leadership positions in the military.

Lt Gen Sadhna Saxena Nair's appointment as the first woman Director General Medical Services (Army) is a landmark event in the history of the Indian Army. Her exceptional career, marked by numerous firsts and distinguished service, serves as an inspiration for future generations of women in the military. Her expertise in CBRN warfare and medical ethics, coupled with her commitment to medical education, make her an invaluable asset to the Indian Army.