The Noida International Airport in Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh recently marked a significant milestone in India's aviation sector with its first-ever trial landing. The trial flight, originating from Delhi, landed at 1.30 p.m., carrying officials from the Airport Authority of India (AAI) and technical experts. This event was a crucial step in testing the airport's readiness for future operations.

The trial flight was accorded a ceremonial water cannon salute, a tradition in aviation to mark significant moments such as inaugural flights. The team onboard collected comprehensive technical data during the take-off, flight, and landing phases to ensure operational safety and efficiency. This data will be sent to the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) for further analysis.

The trial flight performed a 15-minute flight before landing on the 3,900-metre runway at Jewar. After a brief 5-minute stop, the plane took off again. The trials will continue until December 15, with the first commercial flight from the airport expected to take off in April 2025.

Approximately 85 per cent of the airport's construction work has been completed. Advanced systems like CAT-1 and CAT-3 Instrument Landing Systems (ILS), which enhance aircraft visibility during foggy conditions, have already been installed and tested in October. The first phase of the airport spans 1,334 hectares and is about 80 per cent complete.

The airport, scheduled for construction in four phases over 6,500 hectares, will require an estimated investment of Rs 29,650 crore, with Rs 10,056 crore allocated for the first phase. So far, Rs 8,000 crore has already been spent. The 3.9 km runway is fully complete, and the terminal building is nearing completion with roof finishing and equipment installation works ongoing. A 38-metre-high Air Traffic Control (ATC) Tower is fully operational.

The Noida International Airport, operated by Zurich International Airport AG, is set to become a significant hub for air travel and cargo logistics. Once operational, it will handle 65 flights per day, including 62 domestic, 2 international, and a cargo flight, serving 12 million passengers annually. Upon completion, the airport will become the fourth largest in Asia.

The successful trial landing at the Noida International Airport is reminiscent of similar historical events in the aviation sector. For instance, the first flight validation test at Noida's Jewar airport was conducted in December 2022. The airport, managed by Zurich International AG for the next 40 years, is expected to be a significant addition to India's aviation infrastructure.

