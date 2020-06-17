High resolution images from Planet Labs shows the extent of the military build-up at Galwan Valley in eastern Ladakh, where the Indian Army and Chinese troops clashed on Monday (June 15) night, leaving 20 Indian Army personnel, including a commanding officer, dead.

The Satellite picture of the spot has been taken on Tuesday, June 16, a day after India and China brawled at the Ladakh border in Galwan Valley that led to heavy casualties on both sides.

A closer look at the picture shows more than 200 Chinese PLA trucks being lined up along the Galwan river despite the de-escalation agreement after the Major-general level talks over the ongoing standoff at Pangong Tso on June 10.

Meanwhile, despite being outnumbered by Chinese soldiers very close to the Line of Actual Control (LAC), the Indian Army can be seen holding its ground strongly at Galwan.

Violent India-China clash at LAC

In of the deadliest fights between the militaries of both India and China's PLA at Line of Actual Control, India lost 20 Army personnel, including a commanding officer, in the Galwan Valley in eastern Ladakh on Monday night.

In an initial statement, the Indian Army said that an officer and two soldiers were killed. However, in a late evening statement, it revised its figure saying that 20 Army troops were killed in action in the violent face off in more than five decades since the 1967 clashes.

Indian Army issued a statement late on Tuesday night, and said, "Seventeen Indian troops who were critically injured in the line of duty at the standoff location and exposed to sub-zero temperatures in the high altitude terrain have succumbed to their injuries, taking the total that were killed in action to 20."

The Chinese side has also suffered "proportionate casualties" of over 40 troops, however, they chose not to speculate on the number.

The attack on Indian Army forces by the Chinese Army happened on June 15 night and it continued for around six to seven hours.