How many of us have been waiting with bated breaths for the release of Jon Favreau's The Lion King? Well, all of us fans! At the recent premiere of The Lion King, that took place on Tuesday night, the entire cast, including Donald Glover, Beyoncé Knowles-Carter, James Earl Jones, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Seth Rogen, Billy Eichner, and John Oliver were present.

Needless to say, they all looked stylish and red carpet ready as they walked towards the theatre to watch the magic recreated by Favreau. And turns out the review has been well received by critics!

For those unaware, the latest Lion King live-action movie stars Donald Glover as the voice for Simba while Beyoncé voices for Nala, Simba's best friend. The film also brings back actors of the 1994 flick, James Earl-Jones and Alfre Woodard to voice Mufasa and Sarabi yet again.

The first reactions of the film are good, rather great! Critics are raving about the visual effects, the comic timing, the nostalgia and how the animation was too real. Film critic John Campea wrote, "#LionKing I've only ever openly cried in 4 movies in my life. It's now 5! Movie is absolutely fantastic. Worthy of the 1994 original. Opening scene had me bawling like a slobbering baby. Hilarious, nostalgic, filled with heart. Loved it."

Another critic from TheWrap, Beatrice Verhoeven, wrote on Twitter, "Oh man #TheLionKing delivers. It's a visual masterpiece that will leave you smiling and crying the whole time. It's a true testament to the lasting effect Disney movies have on all generations. Timon and Pumbaa steal the show. And BEYONCE!!! #LionKing" According to what the movie reviewers are saying, the computer-generated imagery (CGI) of the film is very real. Check out all the reviews below!

Set to release on July 19, The Lion King has already become an impressive work of art. Considering how the remake of the 1994 film has been highly anticipated, we are certain that we will not be disappointed. Helmer Jon Favreau, who previously directed the fabulous 'The Jungle Book', will once again be at the receiving end of all the praises!