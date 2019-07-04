Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner got married for another time and the pictures of their romantic French wedding are out! Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner's wedding was the kind was snagged out of a cute fairytale. Although they got married in Las Vegas right after the Billboard Music Awards back in May in a surprise move, they did plan a lovely French rendezvous.

Over the weekend, the couple tied the knot for the second time and officially signed as Mr and Mrs Jonas. Sophie Turner took to her Instagram to share pictures from her wedding and needless to say, they both looked dreamy! The pictures were shared with a black and white filter but Sophie and Joe both looked super happy as they walked out amid the throng of guests who attended their wedding. Sophie looked absolutely breathtaking in a pristine white gown that was designed by Nicolas Ghesquière, the Artistic Director of Women's Collections at Louis Vuitton.

Ghesquière did share a picture of the bride from behind and captioned the image as "Absolut beauty @sophiet". The way the gown cascaded down her hips to the lacy veil that draped down her face, Sophie really did look lovely. Joe Jonas also donned a dapper suit with a cute bowtie and shiny shoes as he walked down the aisle with his new bride. The couple looked too good for words as they got married for the second time! Check out the pictures from their wedding!

Right after the wedding, a source told People, "Everybody's very, very happy for them and their family and friends are all thrilled. Everyone loves them together," and added, "He was such a dater before her but their relationship was much different from the start. She was just the one for him." Ahead of the beautiful French wedding, Turner and Jonas held a rehearsal dinner where they sported matching red ensembles whereas all the other guests wore white. Later on, the couple also hosted a pool party at the Château de Tourreau.

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner first announced their engagement in October 2017. We can't wait for them to return to the States and start painting the town red with their cute public display of affection.