Congratulations are in order for fashion designer Masaba Gupta and her husband Satyadeep Misra as the couple welcomed their first child baby girl on October 11, 2024.

The couple announced the arrival of their baby girl by sharing a joint statement on their Instagram post with an adorable picture of their baby girl's feet.

The post shows a picture of a white lotus and a moon set against a blue backdrop, their announcement post read, "Our very special little girl arrived on a very special day. 11.10.2024. Masaba & Satyadeep."

Fans, family members and friends of the couple extended congratulatory messages to the couple as they welcomed a baby girl.

In April this year, the couple announced that they were expecting their first baby

Dia Mirza commented, "Welcome to our world baby girl."

"God bless, congratulations!" wrote Smriti Irani.

Shilpa Shetty said, "Congratulations my darling."

In August, Masaba's close friend and actor Sonam Kapoor hosted a baby shower in Mumbai, the actor and Masaba shared a slew of pictures from the baby shower.

Personal life of Masaba and Satyadeep

Masaba and Satyadeep got married in January 2023. Their intimate court marriage was attended by loved ones, including Masaba's parents Neena Gupta and Viv Richards.

Masaba was previously married to Madhu Mantena and Satyadeep was married to Aditi Rao Hydari.