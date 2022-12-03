Congratulations are in order for Jassi Jaisi Koi Nahin actor Apurva Agnihotri and his wife Shilpa Saklani as the couple embraced parenthood after 18 years after their marriage. The couple happily introduced their baby girl 18 years to the world. The actor took to his Instagram and shared candid pictures of their little angel.

The couple has named their baby girl 'Ishaani Kanu Agnihotri'

Incidentally, on Apurva's birthday, the actor announced the biggest news of his life. The actor made a reel with their daughter and shared it with his fans. He also revealed the name of their baby girl 'Ishaani Kanu Agnihotri, along with her face. The little angel looks like a doll, dressed in a cute pink frock and hairband.

Welcoming their little bundle of joy, doting daddy Apurva Agnihotri sharing a bunch of pictures and videos on his social media profile and wrote, "And just like that, this birthday became the most special birthday of my life as god blessed us with the most special, incredible,amazing, miraculous gift ever with utmost gratitude and immense happiness Shilpa and I wish to introduce our darling daughter ISHAANI KANU AGNIHOTRI Please shower her with all your love and blessings Om Namaha Shivay."

Apurva and Shilpa's friends from the industry and fans showered the couple with love and blessings.

Actor Kushal Tandon congratulated the newly minted parents.

Delnaaz Irani wrote, "Congratulations guys❤️❤️so happy for you both❤️" Jaswir Kaur, Kushal Tandon, Vahbiz Dorabjee were some of the early ones to wish the actor.

Professional front

Apurva rose to fame with the TV show Jassi Jaissi Koi Nahi where he played the role of Armaan Suri. He made his big Bollywood debut with Shah Rukh Khan starrer Pardes. He recently appeared in the TV show Anupamaa.

On the other hand, Shilpa Saklani has also starred in popular Indian television shows like Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi and Jassi Jaissi Koi Nahin. She was also part of reality shows like Nach Baliye 1 and Bigg Boss 7.

For the unversed, Apurva Agnihotri and Shilpa Saklani got married in 2004. According to ETimes, Rakshanda Khan then played cupid for them and they eventually tied the knot.