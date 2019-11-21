Anushka Shetty and Ranganathan Madhavan's Nishabdam has been in news since a long time for its ensemble cast. Since the minute it was announced that it is going to be a crossover film. The film has Hollywood actor Michael Madsen in a key role. Michael is an award-winning actor, director, producer, writer and photographer from Hollywood.

The first look of the actor was unveiled by the makers recently and he will be seen playing the role of Seattle Police Captain Richard Dixon. The actor looks very fierce in the first look and he is seen sporting sunglasses, looking serious and lost in his thoughts. The makers have said that they feel prestigious to be working with such an amazing actor.

The crime thriller has Anjali and Shalini Pandey

Besides Anushka Shetty and Madhavan, this crime thriller has Anjali and Shalini Pandey and is an upcoming multilingual film. The film, currently, is in post-production stage, and has film has several popular actors in key roles.

Nishabdam will release in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Hindi and English. The release date of the crossover film directed by Hemanth Madhukar will be announced soon. The film is produced by People Media Factory, Kona Films Corporation by TG Vishwaprasad and Kona Venkat. Very soon an announcement of the release date will also be made by the unit.

Also, the film has an ensemble cast of Hunter O' Hara, Kamal Kamaraj, Srinivas Avasarala and Subbaraj amongst others. After Baahubali, this is Anushka's first film and she will be seen playing a speech impaired artiste.