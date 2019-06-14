Akira is one of the most popular and lovable Punjabi singers. She has crooned some amazing hits like Saqiya, Dhamak, Malamal, How Many Girlfriends and many others. Because of her tuneful voice and talent, she has gained a huge fan following.

The talented singer is all set to come up with a new single called Mithiyan Gallan. Today, Akira shared the first poster of her upcoming song. For the song, Akira has teamed up with Soni Crew. The beautiful singer shared the first poster on her Instagram page.

From the poster, it looks like the song is going to be quite an upbeat and foot-tapping number. The song Mithiyan Gallan is composed by Ishant Pandit and the lyrics are penned by Jatinder Jeetu.

About the new song, Akira said, "I'm very excited to present my new song which I will release in a few days. I have collaborated with some talented artists for Mithiyan Gallan. When I shared the poster on my Instagram page, I got a very good response by fans in the comments. They have enjoyed my previous songs too. I hope they love this new track which will be out soon."

Akira also shared a picture in revealing her look for the song. She looks absolutely stunning in the Punjabi look. The singer mentioned that she will be soon announcing the release date of the song.