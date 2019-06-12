Almost a week after an intense search-and-rescue operation in Arunachal Pradesh, the wreckage of the missing Indian Air Force's (IAF) AN-32 aircraft was spotted in Payum Circle of Siang district. Here are the first visuals of the crash site, which shows debris from the aircraft scattered around the place and charred trees supposedly due to a big fire following the crash.

The wreckage of the Russian-origin aircraft has been spotted, but the real challenge for the rescuers now will be to reach the site amid poor weather conditions. Taking to Twitter, the IAF confirmed the development, saying, "The wreckage of the missing AN-32 was spotted on Tuesday (June 11) 16 kms North of Lipo, northeast Tato at an approximate elevation of 12000 feet by the IAF Mi-17 helicopter undertaking search in the expanded search zone."

"After identification of the wreckage of AN 32 by Mi-17V5, the Cheetah of the IAF and Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH) of the Indian Army reached the crash site. Due to high elevation and dense forest, helicopters could not land next to the crash site. However, the nearest landing site was identified and the rescue operation by helicopters will commence Wednesday early morning. Ground forces will continue to reach the crash site during the night," tweeted IAF's official handle.