Buddy, the first pet dog of German Shepherd bread to contract coronavirus in the United States, has died due to complications caused from the virus. The dog passed away on July 11 in Staten Island, New York.

The dog's owners and vet decided to euthanize him after months of his illness, according to a report in National Geographic.

When Buddy was tested for Covid-19

Buddy had shown symptoms of coronavirus in mid-April. He had troubled breathing, lost weight and became lethargic with each passing day. He was tested positive for Covid-19 on May 15 post his visit to several veterinarians, heart medications, steroids and other medical interventions.

The report states that Buddy was throwing up clotted blood in the kitchen on July 11 morning. After vets examined Buddy, they were almost certain that Buddy had lymphoma (cancer of the lymph nodes).

The doctors and Buddy's family are unsure if it was lymphoma or the virus that took his life. According to several medical research, it has been said that pets do not catch the virus easily as that of humans and there's no evidence that animals can transmit the virus to humans.