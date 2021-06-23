Amid the threat of a possible third wave of the deadly Coronavirus, the first case of "Delta Plus variant" has been detected in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

"Yes the first case of the new Delta Plus variant of Coronavirus in Jammu and Kashmir has been detected in Katra", Principal Government Medical College Jammu, Dr. Shashi Sudan confirmed to International Business Times. She, however, said that patient continues to be asymptomatic.

"It was an old case. Samples of the patient were sent outside", she said and added that it was confirmed on Wednesday that the patient is infected with the Delta Plus variant.

Samples collected from a private hospital and sent outside J&K for testing

Reports said that as per normal routine, samples were collected from all COVID-positive patients and sent outside for tests. These samples were sent for genome sequencing to National Central for Disease Control (NCDC). One of the tests returned positive for the Delta Plus variant on Wednesday.

Authorities alert all hospitals; ask for strict monitoring

Within minutes after confirmation of the first case of the Delta Plus variant, authorities swung into action. All hospitals put on alert and officers are directed to keep strict monitoring of the situation. On the preparedness to deal with the third Covid wave, which is believed to affect children, authorities in J&K claimed that preparations are afoot to set up pediatric wards with ICU.

The Health and Medical Education Department was already asked to constitute a medical advisory team consisting of field experts in virology, epidemiology, and microbiology to provide multi-dimensional scientific recommendations for evidence-based scientific management of COVID.

40 Delta Plus variant cases detected in India

Over 40 cases of the Delta plus variant, classified as a variant of concern (VoC), have been detected in India.

According to reports, the highly infectious Delta variant (B.1.617.2) of COVID -19 that was first found in India is feared to have mutated into the Delta Plus variant.

"As of now among the samples sequenced (45000+) in India, Delta plus variant -- AY.1 --has been observed sporadically in Maharashtra, Kerala, and Madhya Pradesh, with around 40 cases identified so far and no significant increase in prevalence,", the Union Health Ministry said in its statement.

These three states have been advised to strengthen surveillance and take appropriate public health measures.