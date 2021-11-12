Firoz Sama: Out for a new venture to save the wildlife!

Known for his love for wild animals, Firoz Sama is a familiar name in the world of wildlife. Hailing from Mumbai, this gentleman is home to some rare wild animals like African white lions, Siberian Tigers, Pumas, Golden Falcon, Black Panthers, Amur Leopards, Snow Leopards, Orang – utans, Chimpanzees and many more. With a firm zeal, he has been helping these animals for the past 20 years.

Owner of casinos in Nepal, Sri Lanka and Georgia, he is all set to start a new venture. He is said to have bought 100 hectares of forest mountain land in Nepal for a 5-star resort. 'I am in touch with the government of Nepal. We are asking the government to provide us with the permit for the rehabilitation of my wildlife so that I can bring in my African and UAE farms and animals over here. I am planning to make this a tourist trademark which will be known worldwide', he said.

With the risk of getting such animals extinct, he tries to protect them. He is seeking to create a private reserve forest with this land for tourists from all over the world. This reserve forest will be home to some rare animals like Rhinoceros, Albino Leopards, Black Panthers, White African Lions, Siberian Tigers, Snow Leopards, Albino Chimpanzee and many more. This forest would not only attract a large number of tourists but would also generate a good amount of revenue for the government.

Being a wildlife lover he is quite passionate about his work and is constantly helping to save these animals and provide a safe shelter to them.