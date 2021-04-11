Clueless about being pregnant, US woman gives birth in loo; thought labour pain was due to kidney stones Close
A massive fire broke out in a scrapyard situated at the Special Economic Zone (SEZ) in Duvvada, near here, on Sunday.

Firefighters were rushed to the spot, and were trying to douse the huge flames amid the billowing smoke clouds.

Fire at scrapyard leads to panic in Andhra SEZ

Police officials said that the mishap originated at Puja Scrap industry. The management of the scrap yard said that an electric short circuit had led to the fire which rapidly spread.

People in the surroundings were seen running helter-skelter as the massive smoke clouds engulfed the area.

