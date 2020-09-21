On Monday, a fire was reported at the Exchange building in Mumbai. This has sparked some major concern as the Narcotics Control Bureau's Zonal office is also located in the same building.

The fire has been brought under control and no injuries have been reported.

Fire at the Exchange Building in Mumbai

Fire tenders rushed to the Exchange Building in Ballard Estate, Mumbai on Monday afternoon as a fire was reported from the second floor of the building.

The building houses the NCB office which also happens to be investigating Rhea Chakraborty in the Sushant Singh Rajput case. The NCB office, however, is situated on the third floor of the building.

Initial reports suggest that the fire was caused by a short circuit. As of now, the people in the building have been evacuated.

More details are awaited and will be published as and when received.