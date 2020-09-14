Amid the rise in coronavirus cases in the Valley, a fire broke out at the district hospital in north Kashmir's Baramulla district on Monday, damaging one of the blocks.

According to local reports, the fire broke out at a hospital building causing panic among the patients and their attendants. The fire was controlled because of timely intervention preventing it to spread to different buildings

All the patients were reported to be safe. Cause of the fire remains unknown.

(Developing story, details awaited)