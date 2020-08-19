A fire broke out at substation of Noida Power Company Limited (NPCL) in sector 148 on Wednesday morning. Several fire tenders have been rushed to the spot and efforts are on to contain the blaze.

The transformers have been engulfed in the blaze. Firefighting operations are underway with several fire tenders at the spot trying to douse the fire.

The powerhouse station, located near the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway, provides power supply to Noida metro, according to reports.

Four fire brigade vehicles are at the spot to douse the massive fire which broke out at around 8 am today. The fire has engulfed the entire substation of NPCL. Fortunately, nobody was hurt in the incident.

