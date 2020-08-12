A major fire broke out at Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission (JKPSC) building on Wednesday, August 12.

As per reports, around five fire tenders were rushed to the spot of the accident to bring the flame under control.

The blaze has been doused, however, it was difficult to enter the premises due to smoke, a police personnel told a local media outlet in Jammu and Kashmir.

No casualty was reported from the spot.

The fire brigade had received an alert following which the teams rushed to douse the flames. The reason behind the fire is yet to be ascertained.