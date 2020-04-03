As the country reaches the critical stage in its fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, the authorities across India are leaving no stone unturned to ensure a complete lockdown. Despite the measures to complete lockdown, many people are still breaking the call to 'social distancing'. In order to ensure the unnecessary assembly of people in the locality, the Muzaffarnagar Police have come up with a unique idea.

Home delivering FIR

The Muzzaffarnagar Police administration has decided to start 'home delivery' of FIRs against the persons violating the government's order for the complete lockdown to contain the spread of COVID-19, which has already affected more than 2500 in India. While appealing the people to stay home, Muzaffarnagar Senior Superintendent of Police Abhishek Yadav said that the offenders will be caught and FIRs will be home delivered and pasted on the doors.

"We have been appealing to all of you for the last seven-eight days, but many of you still come out and roam in groups. We have decided to deliver FIRs at your homes, if you are found roaming on the streets without any reason," news agency IANS quoted SSP Yadav as saying. Moreover, the officer also said that the police will also make the videos of the people roaming on the streets unnecessarily.

Challenges police face amidst lockdown

The Police administrations across the country are having a tough time in ensuring the complete lockdown amidst people going out even after repeated appeals from the central and state governments. There have been multiple instances where the mob has clashed with the police and in some areas, police have also faced stone-pelting. At the time of filing the report, the number of COVID-19 cases has jumped to 2567 with 72 deaths. Around 200 people have been recovered.