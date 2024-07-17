The Great Khali might or might not have grabbed the limelight at Radhika – Anant's wedding ceremony, but he did certainly grab all the attention on social media. Khali turned up in a black suit to bless the newlyweds and also got clicked with a number of celebs. Netizens were quick to spot the pictures and had the funniest reactions. Take a look.

Hilarious comments

"Khali sir please keep your hand softly on Bumrah's shoulder, we need him," wrote a user. "Mukesh uncle, we want a match between Khali and John Cena," another user commented. "Khali sir, finish off all the food at one go," a social media user wrote. "Rest of the guests attended wedding at ground floor, Khali sir alone at second floor," another social media user hilariously commented.

"First time Ambanis looking smaller than someone," a person opined. "Ambani with Antilia," a comment read. "Only Khali sir can lift Anant Ambani during varnmala," another comment read. "Khali finished all the food just in starters," another person wrote. "Two of the biggest people of India," read one more of the comments.

The who's who of the industry was present at Radhika – Anant's wedding ceremony. From Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, Kiara Advani, Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif, Sidharth Malhotra, Ranbir Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Ranveer Singh, Vicky Kaushal to Deepika Padukone; there was hardly any Bollywood A – lister not a part of the wedding.

For the wedding day, Radhika Merchant wore a gorgeous creation by Abu Jani – Sandeep Khosla giving a contemporary twist to the classic – Panetar.