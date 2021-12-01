Political rivalry gone too far? A viral video shows Congress leader Belur Gopalakrishna allegedly planning the murder of Karnataka BJP MLA SR Vishwanath. The three-minute video clip shows the Congress leader in conversation with an unidentified person, where he can be heard offering Rs 1 crore for the murder of BJP minister.

"Kill him finish the MLA. Let it be Rs 1 crore or so. It's okay. Let's finish, no one should know...it should be between us," the Congress leader can be heard saying in the video.

It is not clear what was the reason or the context in which the Congress leader was heard making such statements.

Probe ordered

The video has since gone viral on social media, with many demanding action against the Congress leader. The Central Crime Branch police have summoned Gopalakrishna as the police probe the matter for further action. The police have also said that the video is "undated."

Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra took cognizance of the matter and has considered providing police protection to the BJP minister, who represents Bengaluru's Yelahanka in Karnataka Assembly.

"The state police have taken the matter seriously...Vishwanath also spoke to me on the issue. I got to know about the video last night. Police will take a call over the filing of an FIR. We will think of giving [him] protection. The intelligence department will decide [on giving protection to Vishwanath]. Police are investigating the matter as of now," Araga Jnanendra was quoted as saying.

DK Shivkumar, KPCC chief, reacted to the viral video and said that: "Whoever is at fault, let them take action."