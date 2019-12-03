The collect uncle and nephew duo in the film industry - Venkatesh Daggubati and Naga Chaitanya - have teamed up for Venky Mama, which is being directed by Bobby. The movie is being produced by Suresh Babu Daggubati under Suresh Productions, TG Vishwa Prasad and People Media Factory banners.

This is the first time the uncle and nephew are working together in full-fledged roles. Earlier, Venkatesh made a cameo in Chay's Premam. His performance as ACP Ramachandra was amazing.

Venky Mama is a hilarious action entertainer and undoubtedly the craziest multi starrer of Telugu film industry in the current season. Fans of both the stars are waiting eagerly for the film's release.

There have been a lot of speculations on the release date of the film. Initially, it was announced that the film will release in January. But now, the makers have officially announced that it will release on December 13th.

December 13th is hero Venkatesh's birthday. The makers had earlier unveiled special teasers on birthdays of Naga Chaitanya and Raashi Khanna.

A funny video featuring Rana and director Bobby was released to announce the Venky Mama's released at. Huge promotional activities are happening for the film. The teasers and songs of the movie have got a tremendous response.

Raashi Khanna is playing Chay's ladylove while Paayal Rajput is paired up with Venkatesh. Payal will be seen playing a Hindi teacher and her role is going to be very entertaining. Music for the film is composed by SS Thaman and the first two singles - which have been released till now - have been liked by the audience. Cinematography is done by Prasad Murella and editor is Prawin Pudi.