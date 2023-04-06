Vandanam to the ardent devotee of Prabhu Shri Ram, as the makers of Adipurush unveil the poster of Shri Bajrang Bali on Hanuman Janmotsav. Showcasing his valour and vehemence towards Raghav, the poster features Devdatta Nage as Shri Bajrang Bali!

About the poster

The poster features Devdatta Nage as Lord Hanuman. Embodying strength, perseverance and loyalty is a tribute to a companion, guardian and devotee of Prabhu Shri Ram. Devdatta Nage fits the role perfectly, the makeup as well as the calmness portrayed by the actor is just on point.

An apt recollection of the famous devotional lines from 'Hanuman Chalisa' "विद्यावान गुनी अति चातुर। रामकाज करीबे को आतुर।" The divine image is a reminder of Shri Bajrang Bali's sheer dedication towards the virtues of Raghav portrayed by Prabhas.

As soon as the poster was unveiled, netzines were quick to comment on Adipurush's new poster featuring Shri Bajrang Bali.

A user wrote, "Finally one impressive poster. but a still a long way to go."

Another wrote, "Best till date."

The third one wrote, "Best poster to date."

The fourth one mentioned, "Finally, we found a Song from Adipurush."

Instant Ga Yekkindi Ee Song ❤️‍?



Into The Trance Of Jai Shree Ram ?



Beleive Me Full Song Vachaka All over India Motha Moogipoddi ?#Adipurush ? #Prabhas ? pic.twitter.com/DsYWC83CPQ — ????????? ?????™ (@RebelTweetzz) April 6, 2023

Adipurush: Complaint filed against makers for 'hurting Hindu sentiments' in new poster

On the auspicious occasion of Ram Navami, March 30, 2023, the makers launched a new poster of Adipurush starring Prabhas and Kriti Sanon, a few days, a complaint was filed against makers of Prabhas, Kriti Sanon starrer for 'hurting Hindu sentiments' in the new poster.

As per a report in IndiaToday.in, the complaint states, "The religious sentiments of the Hindu religion society have been hurt by the filmmaker Om Raut by inappropriately displaying the character of the Hindi religious text Ramcharitmanas in the new poster of the film. The poster shows Maryadapurushottam Lord Shri Ram in a costume contrary to the natural spirit and nature of Ramcharitmanas mentioned in the Hindu scripture."

The complainant has also claimed that "all the Ramayana characters in the film Adipurush have been displayed without wearing Janeu. Janeu has special importance in Hindu Sanatan Dharma, which has been followed for many centuries by the followers of Sanatan Dharma on the basis of Puranas", the complaint read.

Adipurush, directed by Om Raut is produced by T- Series, Bhushan Kumar & Krishan Kumar, Om Raut, Prasad Sutar, and Rajesh Nair of Retrophiles, and will be releasing globally on 16th June 2023.