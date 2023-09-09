In a heartwarming Twitter post, acclaimed filmmaker Soundarya Rajinikanth, daughter of the legendary actor Rajinikanth, expressed her excitement and gratitude for receiving her father's blessings for her upcoming web series project. Fondly referring to her father as "Thalaiva," she took to her social media platform to share her joy.

After a brief hiatus from the entertainment scene, Soundarya is set to return as a producer, teaming up with actor Ashok Selvan for an exciting original series. She truly needed the blessings of the Thalaiva of Kollywood, Rajinikanth, to embark on this new journey.

The production of their upcoming show kicked off in Chennai with a traditional pooja ritual, a moment she captured and shared on her social media accounts.

The series, titled "Gangs," is under the direction and writing prowess of Noah Abraham, with Ashok Selvan taking on the lead role. Soundarya, serving as the creative force behind the show, expressed her enthusiasm, saying, "And we begin on this auspicious day. Proud to be the showrunner for this awesome series we have been working on for the past few years!!" She further added, "Writer & director – Noah Abraham, featuring our dear & dynamic @AshokSelvan and a stellar cast and the most amazing crew we will announce soon!!" She wrapped up her post by extending warm thanks to her team and sharing her excitement about collaborating with Amazon Prime.

My team and I are thrilled to get the blessings of “the one and only” today for our webseries ???????? thank you thalaivaaaa ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ thank you Superstar ✨✨⚡️⚡️?? thank you my dearest appa ?❤️?❤️?❤️ onwards & upwards ?????? gods and gurus grace !!!! @May6Ent pic.twitter.com/bp2WJOVQ40 — soundarya rajnikanth (@soundaryaarajni) September 7, 2023

In related news, another daughter of Rajinikanth, Aishwarya, is working on the film "Laal Salaam," in which Rajinikanth has a cameo appearance. For those unfamiliar, Rajinikanth's cameo will be alongside Vishnu Vishal and Vikranth, who play the lead roles in the film directed by Aishwarya Rajinikanth.

As Soundarya's web series project continues to unfold, it is poised to be marked by the love, blessings, and inspiration drawn from her iconic father, making it a much-anticipated addition to the world of digital entertainment.