The Filmfare Awards (Marathi) 2018 ceremony was held in Mumbai on Thursday, September 27. The star-studded ceremony of the Filmfare Awards (Marathi) 2018 saw many celebrities from the Marathi film industry in attendance and performing on stage, as also some Hindi cinema celebrities like filmmaker Subhash Ghai and actor Kartik Aaryan.

Also present at the Filmfare Awards (Marathi) 2018 ceremony were artistes who act in Marathi as well as Hindi cinema, like actresses Bhumi Pednekar, Urmila Matondkar, Saiyami Kher, Amruta Khanvilkar (who performed on stage), Shriya Pilgaonkar and Sonali Kulkarni, and actors Sachin Pilgaonkar, Sachin Kedekar and Sharad Kelkar, among others.

Last year's much-appreciated film Kaccha Limbu won Best Film at the Filmfare Awards (Marathi) 2018, while the Best Film (Critics) went to Halal – Shivaji Lotan Patil. Kaccha Limbu also won the Best Director award for Prasad Oak, the Best Actor In A Leading Role (Female) for Sonali Kulkarni and the Best Lyrics award for Sandeep Khare for the song Maze Aai Baba from the film.

At the Filmfare Awards (Marathi) 2018, the Best Actor In A Leading Role (Male) trophy went to Amey Wagh for Muramba (he as also co-hosting the Filmfare awards ceremony), while Mithila Palkar won the Best Debut (Female) for the same film. Veteran music composer and singer Hridaynath Mangeshkar was bestowed with the Filmfare Awards (Marathi) 2018 Lifetime Achievement Award.

Here's the complete winners' list of the Filmfare Awards (Marathi) 2018:

Best Film

Kaccha Limbu

Best Film (Critics)

Halal – Shivaji Lotan Patil

Best Director

Prasad Oak (Kaccha Limbu)

Best Actor In A Leading Role (Male)

Amey Wagh (Muramba)

Best Actor (Critics)

Shashank Shende (Ringan)

Best Actor In A Leading Role (Female)

Sonali Kulkarni (Kaccha Limbu)

Best Actress (Critics)

Iravati Harshe (Kaasav)

Best Actor In A Supporting Role (Male)

Girish Kulkarni (Faster Fene)

Best Actor In A Supporting Role (Female)

Chinmayee Sumeet (Muramba)

Best Music Album

Mandar Apte, Nilesh Moharir, Avinash - Vishwajeet (Ti Saddhya Kay Karte)

Best Lyrics

Sandeep Khare (Maze Aai Baba - Kaccha Limbu)

Best Playback Singer (Male)

Adarsh Shinde (Vitthala - Ringan)

Best Playback Singer (Female)

Anuradha Kuber (Maze Tuze - Muramba)

Lifetime Achievement Award

Hridayanath Mangeshkar

Best Debut Director

Varun Narvekar (Muramba) & Makarand Mane (Ringan)

Best Debut (Male)

Abhinay Berde (Ti Saddhya Kay Karte)

Best Debut (Female)

Mithila Palkar (Muramba)

Best Child Artist

Sahil Joshi (Ringan)

Best Story

Makarand Mane (Ringan)

Best Screenplay

Kshitij Patwardhan (Faster Fene)

Best Dialogue

Varun Narvekar (Muramba)

Best Editing

Faisal Mahadik And Imran Mahadik (Faster Fene)

Best Cinematography

Amalendu Chaudhary (Hampi)

Best Choreography

Phulwa Khamkar (Apne Hi Rang Main - Hampi)

Best Background Score

Utkarsh Dhotekar, Ranjan Pattnayak And Tony Basumatary (Lapachhapi)

Best Sound Design

Baylon Fonseca (Manjha)

Best Production Design

Nikhil Kovale (Faster Fene)

Best Costume

Vikram Phadnis (Hrudayantar).

Congratulations to the winners at the Filmfare Awards (Marathi) 2018.