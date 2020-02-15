The 65th Annual Filmfare awards are here and how this time around the awards taking place in Guwahati has created much the interest. As the actors gear up for the big filmy night in Assam's capital, we get insight into what's actually going down.

Numerous Bollywood A-listers are scheduled to be at the event tonight, and many have been seen at the airport. Those who are going to be performing at the award show arrived a day earlier for rehearsals. Among the ones seen rehearsing were Ranveer Singh, Varun Dhawan, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal and Madhuri Dixit.

Stars lighting up the Filmfare stage

As rehearsals kicked off, some of the stars in town decided for a break between rehearsals and indulge in a bit of tourism around the city. Ayushmann Khurana, his wife Tahira Kashyap, Varun Dhawan and Karan Johar went on a tour of the Kamakhya Temple in Guwahati, they spent time at the holy shrine there early this morning.

Ranveer Singh also posted on Instagram a glimpse of the stage on his Instagram profile. During Varun Dhawan's rehearsal, Ranveer sat as a member of the audience as Varun made his entry. This was after Ranveer had been practising for an hour. What's more, he gave Varun a few pointers and suggestions to help elevate his act, much to the latter's delight.

Vicky Kaushal and Karan Johar who will be playing host at tonight's gala were seen rehearsing. In their script, Vicky will also be seen making fun of Karan Johar for Student of the Year 2 and Kalank being disappointments as Karan admonishes him, telling him to behave. What more do they have in store for us tonight?

Madhuri Dixit, on the other hand, was seen glowing on stage as she rehearsed for her performance at the Indira Gandhi stadium. The act choreographed by Shaimak Dhavar will see Bollywood's reigning queen of dance, perform to various mujra tracks through the decades.

She was also seen doing the iconic Chane ke khet mein step with Ranveer Singh on stage during practice:

Akshay Kumar was also spotted rehearsing for the show, in what we can only imagine to be a power-packed performance.

The star-lit night it seems has already begun!