The nominees for Amazon Filmfare Awards 2020 have finally been announced and last year's the competition to bag the black lady seems to have pretty tough enough.

Every year Bollywood treats us with numerous delicacies that take away your heartbeat. Some movies gets etched in heart and mind, while some get brushed under the carpet. And there are performances that touch you to the core, while some become a laughing matter.

Filmmaking is definitely one of the most creative jobs that require each and every individual associated with a project to give their sweat and blood to turn it into a masterpiece. And for this immense hardwork, the validation of all the praise and appreciation in the form on awards becomes very important. It not just honours you and gives you an independent identity in the industry but also pushes to outperform yourself.

Going by the nomination list, Gully Boy has got nearly 13 nods in major categories including Best Actor, Best Actress, Best Director, Best Picture and Best Original Screenplay. The most controversial and most searched film of the year, Kabir Singh, is also running strong in the race.

So without further ado, let's take a look at the nominees for Filmfare Awards 2020.

Best Original Story

Article 15 - Anubhav Sinha, Gaurav Solanki

Chhichhore - Nitesh Tiwari, Piyush Gupta and Nikhil Mehrotra

Gully Boy - Zoya Akhtar, Reema Kagti

Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota - Vasan Bala

Mission Mangal - Jagan Shakti,

Sonchiriya - Abhishek Chaubey and Sudip Sharma

Best Screenplay

Article 15 - Anubhav Sinha, Gaurav Solanki

Gully Boy - Reema Kagti, Zoya Akhtar

Mission Mangal - R Balki, Jagan Shakti, Nidhi Singh, Dharma, Saket Kondiparthi

Saand Ki Aankh - Balwinder Singh Janjua

Section 375 - Manish Gupta, Ajay Bahl

Sonchiriya - Sudip Sharma

Best Dialogue

Article 15 - Anubhav Sinha, Gaurav Solanki

Bala - Niren Bhatt

Chhichhore - Nitesh Tiwari, Piyush Gupta and Nikhil Mehrotra

Gully Boy - Vijay Maurya

Sonchiriya - Sudip Sharma

Super 30 - Sanjeev Dutta

Best Debut Director

Aditya Dhar for URI: The Surgical Strike

Jagan Shakti for Mission Mangal

Raaj Shaandilyaa for Dream Girl

Raj Mehta for Good Newwz

Gopi Puthran for Mardaani 2

Tushar Hiranandani for Saand Ki Aankh

Best Debut (Female)

Ananya Pandey for Student of the Year 2

Pranutan Bahl for Notebook

Tara Sutaria for Student of the Year 2

Saiee Manjrekar for Dabangg 3

Sharmin Sehgal for Malaal

Shivaleeka Oberoi for Yeh Saali Aashiqui

Best Debut (Male)

Abhimanyu Dassani for Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota

Meezaan Jaffrey for Malaal

Siddhant Chaturvedi for Gully Boy

Vardhan Puri for Yeh Saali Aashiqui,

Vishal Jethwa for Mardaani 2

Zaheer Iqbal for Notebook.

Best Music Album

Bharat - Vishal Shekhar

Gully Boy - Ankur Tewari and Zoya Akhtar

Kabir Singh - Mithoon, Amaal Malik, Vishal Mishra, Sachet-Parampara, Akhil Sachdeva

Kalank - Pritam

Kesari - Tanishk Bagchi, Arko Pravo Mukherjee, Chirantan Bhatt, Jasbir Jassi, Gurmoh, Jasleen Royal

Best Lyrics

Amitabh Bhattacharya for Kalank Nahi (Kalank),

Divine and Ankur Tewari for Apna Time Aayega from Gully Boy,

Irshad Kamil for Bekhayali from Kabir Singh,

Manoj Muntashir for Teri Mitti in Kesari,

Mithoon for Tujhe Kitna Chahne Lage from Kabir Singh

Tanishk Bagchi for Ve Mahi from Kesari.

Best Playback Singer (Female)

Neha Bhasin for Chashni (Bharat)

Parampara Thakur for Mere Sohneya from Kabir Singh

Shilpa Rao for Ghungroo from War,

Shreya Ghoshal for Yeh Aaina (Kabir Singh)

Shreya Ghoshal and Vaishali Mhade for Ghar More Pardesiya from Kalank

Sona Mohapatra and Jyotica Tangri for Baby Gold from Saand Ki Aankh.

Best Playback Singer Male

Arijit Singh for Kalank's title track Kalank Nahi

Arijit Singh for Ve Mahi from Kesari

Nakash Aziz for Slow Motion from Bharat

B Praak for Teri Mitti from Kesari

Sachet Tandon for Bekhayali from Kabir Singh.

Best Actress in a Supporting Role

Amrita Singh - Badla

Amruta Subhash - Gully Boy

Kamini Kaushal - Kabir Singh

Madhuri Dixit - Kalank

Seema Pahwa - Bala

Zaira Wasim - The Sky Is Pink

Best Actor in a Supporting Role

Diljit Dosanjh - Good Newwz

Gulshan Devaiah - Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota

Manoj Pahwa - Article 15

Ranveer Shorey - Sonchiriya

Siddhant Chaturvedi - Gully Boy

Vijay Verma - Gully Boy

Best Film (Critics)

Article 15 -- Anubhav Sinha

Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota - Vasan Bala

Photograph - Ritesh Batra

Sonchiriya - Abhishek Chaubey

The Sky Is Pink - Shonali Bose

Best Film

Chhichhore

Gully Boy

Mission Mangal

URI: The Surgical Strike

War

Best Director

Aditya Dhar - Uri

Jagan Shakti - Mission Mangal

Nitesh Tiwari - Chhichhore

Siddharth Anand - War

Zoya Akhtar - Gully Boy

Best Actress critics

Bhumi Pednekar - Sonchiriya

Bhumi Pednekar - Saand Ki Aankh

Kangana Ranaut - Judgementall Hai Kya

Radhika Madan - Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota

Sanya Malhotra - Photograph

Taapsee Pannu - Saand Ki Aankh

Best Actress in a Leading Role

Alia Bhatt - Gully Boy

Kangana Ranaut - Judgementall Hai Kya

Kareena Kapoor Khan - Good Newwz

Priyanka Chopra - The Sky Is Pink

Rani Mukerji - Mardaani 2

Vidya Balan - Mission Mangal

Best Actor in a leading role

Akshay Kumar - Kesari

Ayushmann Khurrana - Bala

Hrithik Roshan -- Super 30

Shahid Kapoor - Kabir Singh

Ranveer Singh - Gully Boy

Vicky Kaushal - Uri

Best Actor Critics

Akshaye Khanna - Article 375

Ayushmann Khurrana - Article 15

Nawazuddin Siddiqui - Photograph

Rajkummar Rao - Judgementall Hai Kya