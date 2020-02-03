The nominees for Amazon Filmfare Awards 2020 have finally been announced and last year's the competition to bag the black lady seems to have pretty tough enough.
Every year Bollywood treats us with numerous delicacies that take away your heartbeat. Some movies gets etched in heart and mind, while some get brushed under the carpet. And there are performances that touch you to the core, while some become a laughing matter.
Filmmaking is definitely one of the most creative jobs that require each and every individual associated with a project to give their sweat and blood to turn it into a masterpiece. And for this immense hardwork, the validation of all the praise and appreciation in the form on awards becomes very important. It not just honours you and gives you an independent identity in the industry but also pushes to outperform yourself.
Going by the nomination list, Gully Boy has got nearly 13 nods in major categories including Best Actor, Best Actress, Best Director, Best Picture and Best Original Screenplay. The most controversial and most searched film of the year, Kabir Singh, is also running strong in the race.
So without further ado, let's take a look at the nominees for Filmfare Awards 2020.
Best Original Story
Article 15 - Anubhav Sinha, Gaurav Solanki
Chhichhore - Nitesh Tiwari, Piyush Gupta and Nikhil Mehrotra
Gully Boy - Zoya Akhtar, Reema Kagti
Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota - Vasan Bala
Mission Mangal - Jagan Shakti,
Sonchiriya - Abhishek Chaubey and Sudip Sharma
Best Screenplay
Article 15 - Anubhav Sinha, Gaurav Solanki
Gully Boy - Reema Kagti, Zoya Akhtar
Mission Mangal - R Balki, Jagan Shakti, Nidhi Singh, Dharma, Saket Kondiparthi
Saand Ki Aankh - Balwinder Singh Janjua
Section 375 - Manish Gupta, Ajay Bahl
Sonchiriya - Sudip Sharma
Best Dialogue
Article 15 - Anubhav Sinha, Gaurav Solanki
Bala - Niren Bhatt
Chhichhore - Nitesh Tiwari, Piyush Gupta and Nikhil Mehrotra
Gully Boy - Vijay Maurya
Sonchiriya - Sudip Sharma
Super 30 - Sanjeev Dutta
Best Debut Director
Aditya Dhar for URI: The Surgical Strike
Jagan Shakti for Mission Mangal
Raaj Shaandilyaa for Dream Girl
Raj Mehta for Good Newwz
Gopi Puthran for Mardaani 2
Tushar Hiranandani for Saand Ki Aankh
Best Debut (Female)
Ananya Pandey for Student of the Year 2
Pranutan Bahl for Notebook
Tara Sutaria for Student of the Year 2
Saiee Manjrekar for Dabangg 3
Sharmin Sehgal for Malaal
Shivaleeka Oberoi for Yeh Saali Aashiqui
Best Debut (Male)
Abhimanyu Dassani for Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota
Meezaan Jaffrey for Malaal
Siddhant Chaturvedi for Gully Boy
Vardhan Puri for Yeh Saali Aashiqui,
Vishal Jethwa for Mardaani 2
Zaheer Iqbal for Notebook.
Best Music Album
Bharat - Vishal Shekhar
Gully Boy - Ankur Tewari and Zoya Akhtar
Kabir Singh - Mithoon, Amaal Malik, Vishal Mishra, Sachet-Parampara, Akhil Sachdeva
Kalank - Pritam
Kesari - Tanishk Bagchi, Arko Pravo Mukherjee, Chirantan Bhatt, Jasbir Jassi, Gurmoh, Jasleen Royal
Best Lyrics
Amitabh Bhattacharya for Kalank Nahi (Kalank),
Divine and Ankur Tewari for Apna Time Aayega from Gully Boy,
Irshad Kamil for Bekhayali from Kabir Singh,
Manoj Muntashir for Teri Mitti in Kesari,
Mithoon for Tujhe Kitna Chahne Lage from Kabir Singh
Tanishk Bagchi for Ve Mahi from Kesari.
Best Playback Singer (Female)
Neha Bhasin for Chashni (Bharat)
Parampara Thakur for Mere Sohneya from Kabir Singh
Shilpa Rao for Ghungroo from War,
Shreya Ghoshal for Yeh Aaina (Kabir Singh)
Shreya Ghoshal and Vaishali Mhade for Ghar More Pardesiya from Kalank
Sona Mohapatra and Jyotica Tangri for Baby Gold from Saand Ki Aankh.
Best Playback Singer Male
Arijit Singh for Kalank's title track Kalank Nahi
Arijit Singh for Ve Mahi from Kesari
Nakash Aziz for Slow Motion from Bharat
B Praak for Teri Mitti from Kesari
Sachet Tandon for Bekhayali from Kabir Singh.
Best Actress in a Supporting Role
Amrita Singh - Badla
Amruta Subhash - Gully Boy
Kamini Kaushal - Kabir Singh
Madhuri Dixit - Kalank
Seema Pahwa - Bala
Zaira Wasim - The Sky Is Pink
Best Actor in a Supporting Role
Diljit Dosanjh - Good Newwz
Gulshan Devaiah - Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota
Manoj Pahwa - Article 15
Ranveer Shorey - Sonchiriya
Siddhant Chaturvedi - Gully Boy
Vijay Verma - Gully Boy
Best Film (Critics)
Article 15 -- Anubhav Sinha
Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota - Vasan Bala
Photograph - Ritesh Batra
Sonchiriya - Abhishek Chaubey
The Sky Is Pink - Shonali Bose
Best Film
Chhichhore
Gully Boy
Mission Mangal
URI: The Surgical Strike
War
Best Director
Aditya Dhar - Uri
Jagan Shakti - Mission Mangal
Nitesh Tiwari - Chhichhore
Siddharth Anand - War
Zoya Akhtar - Gully Boy
Best Actress critics
Bhumi Pednekar - Sonchiriya
Bhumi Pednekar - Saand Ki Aankh
Kangana Ranaut - Judgementall Hai Kya
Radhika Madan - Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota
Sanya Malhotra - Photograph
Taapsee Pannu - Saand Ki Aankh
Best Actress in a Leading Role
Alia Bhatt - Gully Boy
Kangana Ranaut - Judgementall Hai Kya
Kareena Kapoor Khan - Good Newwz
Priyanka Chopra - The Sky Is Pink
Rani Mukerji - Mardaani 2
Vidya Balan - Mission Mangal
Best Actor in a leading role
Akshay Kumar - Kesari
Ayushmann Khurrana - Bala
Hrithik Roshan -- Super 30
Shahid Kapoor - Kabir Singh
Ranveer Singh - Gully Boy
Vicky Kaushal - Uri
Best Actor Critics
Akshaye Khanna - Article 375
Ayushmann Khurrana - Article 15
Nawazuddin Siddiqui - Photograph
Rajkummar Rao - Judgementall Hai Kya