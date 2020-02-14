For the first time in 60 years the 65th Amazon Filmfare Awards, 2020 will be taking place in a city other than Mumbai. The prestigious Bollywood award ceremony will be hosted by Guwahati this year. Preparations for the award show have begun in the city as tickets to the event sell like hotcakes.

As Guwahati gets ready for the star-studded event on 15th February, 2020, celebrities too have begun their prep. While the nomination list for the coveted awards has been highly debated, there have numerous questions as to who will win big at the award show. Apart from the awards themselves, audiences are anticipating the glittering performances of the stars on stage.

So far, tickets worth 30 crore rupees have been sold and the majority of the tickets have been bought by the audience in the northeast, according to the Assam Tourism Development Corporation. What's more, 4 to 5 chartered planes will bring the stars from Mumbai to Guwahati on the 14th and 15th of Feb.



Stars to light up Guwahati at the 65th Filmfare Awards 2020

This will be the first time that Guwahati will see this number of stars in the city since the ISL opening ceremony in 2016. According to the ATDC, 24 Bollywood A-listers including Akshay Kumar, Karan Johar and Ranveer Singh have confirmed attendance at the event who will be put up at 5-star hotels in the capital. Stars including Shah Rukh Khan who will be undergoing knee surgery, Salman Khan and Big B Amitabh Bacchan who reported ill-health will not be attending the event.

While celebrities who will receive awards will arrive at Guwahati on the 15th, those performing will be in the city on 14th Feb, a day earlier. The mega award show which will begin at 6:00 PM tomorrow will be hosted by Karan Johar and Vicky Kaushal. Performances that are expected to be seen, include Kartik Aaryan who will be performing to 90s hits of Salman and SRK at the Indira Gandhi Stadium, the venue for the event.

Varun Dhawan recently shared glimpses of his practice for the awards on his Instagram handle as well. Filmfare has been putting out regular images promoting the event. Other stars attending the event include Madhuri Dixit, Ayushmann Khurana, Rajkumar Rao, Bhumi Pednekar and Sidhant Chaturvedi. Tentative actors expected to attend are Deepika Padukone and Katrina Kaif.

The glamorous Filmfare Awards for which tickets went online starting from Rs. 2500, is all set to take off. The aim of the event is to promote Assam tourism, and the award show will include performances by 150 Assamese artists showcasing the cultural vibrance of the state. 8 promos for the event as apart of the 'Awesome Assam' series were made to promote the Filmfare Awards. The awards will be telecast on Feb 16th.