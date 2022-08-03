Janak Bhanushali has been a sought-after name in the film industry when it comes to marketing. His company HiFi Mad has promoted big movies and songs and has contributed to their success. To talk about the count, he has been behind the marketing of over 900 movies and 3000 songs. But with changing times, he now feels he has a calling in production.

After 20 years of working in the film industry, the CEO of HiFi is all set to embark on a new journey. He feels there's a large section of the audience that is starving for great content and he sees the opportunity as responsibility.

During his marketing days, he says he helped micro and macro influencers create an impact in the industry. He helped them in producing content that can generate maximum engagement. Good content has always been among his core values because that's what drives anyone's success. Now, he is ready to do it on a much larger scale.

"I chose this role to give more chances to upcoming talent than the ones who are already established. Exposure only helps the youth and the well-deserved influencers to do better. And I feel long-term good content creation is the need of the hour. I want to create something that adds value to everything and stays for a long time in the hearts of people." he says.

"After seeing so much content being created, I feel the right talent should get their due. I, along with my brand, HiFi Mad, will look for people and content that would be cherished for years as a timeless piece," Janak adds.

In the past, he has worked with all the big celebs including Akshay Kumar, Shilpa Shetty, Shehnaaz Gill, Rakhi Sawant, and more. He is now getting out of his comfort zone to achieve something bigger and important.